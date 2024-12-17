The Fife Arms in Braemar to close temporarily

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Fife Arms in Braemar to close temporarily

The luxury hotel will be undergoing an annual "programme of enhancements".

By Graham Fleming
The Fife Arms in Braemar
The hotel will be closed temporarily. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The Fife Arms in Braemar will be closing temporarily.

The luxury Deeside hotel will close its doors on January 6, reopening on January 24 just in time for Burns Night celebrations.

A spokesperson for the hotel revealed that the venue will be undergoing its annual “programme of enhancements”.

It’s unclear which renovations will be carried out.

the fife arms in Braemar
The Fife Arms is popular with tourists to the area.

The Fife Arms’ closure confirmed

A spokesperson for The Fife Arms said: “The Fife Arms will be closed to guests between Monday 6 and Friday January 24, to undertake its annual programme of enhancements.

“The team look forward to welcoming guests back on Saturday January 25 for Burns Night celebrations.”

The hotel will re-open for Burns Night celebrations.

Fans of The Fife Arms were initially alarmed after the news of the closure broke online.

The hotel’s official account confirmed that contractors will be arriving at the Mar Road establishment this week.

Gordons Tea Room and the Invercauld Mews Bar will open as usual in the meantime.

Fife Arms owner’s £6.6 million loss

The news comes after the hotel saw its losses more than double from last year.

Newly filed accounts for hospitality group Artfarm Ltd show pre-tax losses increased from £3.3 million in 2022 to more than £6.6m last year.

Owned by Swiss art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth, their portfolio also includes the Invercauld Mews Pub in Braemar and Roth Bar and Grill in Somerset.

The venue opened back in 2018 after it was initially acquired back in 2016.

