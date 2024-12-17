The Fife Arms in Braemar to close temporarily

The Fife Arms in Braemar will be closing temporarily.

The luxury Deeside hotel will close its doors on January 6, reopening on January 24 just in time for Burns Night celebrations.

A spokesperson for the hotel revealed that the venue will be undergoing its annual “programme of enhancements”.

It’s unclear which renovations will be carried out.

The Fife Arms’ closure confirmed

A spokesperson for The Fife Arms said: “The Fife Arms will be closed to guests between Monday 6 and Friday January 24, to undertake its annual programme of enhancements.

“The team look forward to welcoming guests back on Saturday January 25 for Burns Night celebrations.”

Fans of The Fife Arms were initially alarmed after the news of the closure broke online.

The hotel’s official account confirmed that contractors will be arriving at the Mar Road establishment this week.

Gordons Tea Room and the Invercauld Mews Bar will open as usual in the meantime.

Fife Arms owner’s £6.6 million loss

The news comes after the hotel saw its losses more than double from last year.

Newly filed accounts for hospitality group Artfarm Ltd show pre-tax losses increased from £3.3 million in 2022 to more than £6.6m last year.

Owned by Swiss art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth, their portfolio also includes the Invercauld Mews Pub in Braemar and Roth Bar and Grill in Somerset.

The venue opened back in 2018 after it was initially acquired back in 2016.