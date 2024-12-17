Aberdeen players Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie walk 12-year-old Muay Thai fighter Jaxon Ritchie into the ring as he is crowned Scottish champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen players Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie walk 12-year-old Muay Thai fighter Jaxon Ritchie into the ring as he is crowned Scottish champion

McGrath and MacKenzie joined 'The Destroyer' for his MTO title win at the Beach Ballroom.

By Paul Third
Jaxon 'The Destroyer' Ritchie with Aberdeen FC players Jamie McGrath left, and Jack MacKenzie, after his Muay Thai bout at the Beach Ballroom.
Jaxon 'The Destroyer' Ritchie with Aberdeen players Jamie McGrath left, and Jack MacKenzie, after his Muay Thai bout at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Ben Ritchie

Aberdeen Muay Thai fighter Jaxon Ritchie’s remarkable rise in the sport has reached new heights after two Dons players were in his corner to watch him become Scottish champion.

Ritchie, whose nickname is ‘The Destroyer’, was crowned World Muay Thai Organisation (MTO) Scottish champion when he beat Harvey Clark at the Prime Muay Thai event at the Beach Ballroom on December 7.

A memorable night for Aberdeen fan Ritchie was complete by having Dons players Jack MacKenzie and Jamie McGrath by his side for his walk to the ring for his big fight.

Jaxon’s proud dad Ben said: “Jaxon is a massive Dons fan and has only missed three games in total this season due to his fight camp for this last fight.

“We always wait after games and speak to the players and have got to know a few of them personally.

“They know Jax is a fighter and said if he ever fought in Aberdeen and they could make it they would like to go.

“For this fight with the chance of Jamie and Jack walking him down he decided he wanted to include Aberdeen in his walk-out so we got it mixed into his song and it went down a treat.

“He ended up getting them the same T-shirts as his and handed them over few weeks back. We have been talking to them about it for a while.

Jaxon Ritchie, right, with Aberdeen Muay Thai clubmate Dainton Love, left, and head coach Andrew Rose, centre, with their Scottish titles. Image: Ben Ritchie
Jaxon Ritchie, right, with Aberdeen Muay Thai clubmate Dainton Love, left, and head coach Andrew Rose, centre, with their Scottish titles. Image: Ben Ritchie

“Everyone has been saying it’s the best walk-out in the history of our home shows and one of his young team-mates Dainton Love also won a Scottish title on the junior show so the club has two new champions which is brilliant.”

‘Jaxon has fallen in love with Muay Thai’

Following his win the 12 year-old, who represents Aberdeen Muay Thai and is coached by Andrew Rose, now boasts a record of 23 wins, six losses and one draw.

The youngster has also been crowned two-time unified world champion, European champion and two-time intercontinental champion in addition to several other accomplishments.

He was also the youngest Scot to win gold at a World Boxing Council (WBC) event in Thailand earlier this year.

Aberdeen Muay Thai fighter Jaxon 'The Destroyer' Ritchie in the ring with with his title following his win at the Beach Ballroom.
Aberdeen Muay Thai fighter Jaxon ‘The Destroyer’ Ritchie with his title following his win at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Ben Ritchie.

Dad Ben said: “Jaxon has been doing Muay Thai since the age of four. He’s fallen in love with the sport and never looked back.

“He had his first interclub at age of five and started competing at six, winning his first title.

“Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of events including trips to Italy last year and Thailand this year.

“Next year should be an incredible one for him.

“He’s very lucky to have some great sponsors behind him like Old School Vintage in Balmedie, Intervention Rentals and ARLO Original to name a few. Hopefully we can add a few more.”

More Muay Thai:

Conversation