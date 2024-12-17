Aberdeen players Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie walk 12-year-old Muay Thai fighter Jaxon Ritchie into the ring as he is crowned Scottish champion

Aberdeen Muay Thai fighter Jaxon Ritchie’s remarkable rise in the sport has reached new heights after two Dons players were in his corner to watch him become Scottish champion.

Ritchie, whose nickname is ‘The Destroyer’, was crowned World Muay Thai Organisation (MTO) Scottish champion when he beat Harvey Clark at the Prime Muay Thai event at the Beach Ballroom on December 7.

A memorable night for Aberdeen fan Ritchie was complete by having Dons players Jack MacKenzie and Jamie McGrath by his side for his walk to the ring for his big fight.

Jaxon’s proud dad Ben said: “Jaxon is a massive Dons fan and has only missed three games in total this season due to his fight camp for this last fight.

“We always wait after games and speak to the players and have got to know a few of them personally.

“They know Jax is a fighter and said if he ever fought in Aberdeen and they could make it they would like to go.

“For this fight with the chance of Jamie and Jack walking him down he decided he wanted to include Aberdeen in his walk-out so we got it mixed into his song and it went down a treat.

“He ended up getting them the same T-shirts as his and handed them over few weeks back. We have been talking to them about it for a while.

“Everyone has been saying it’s the best walk-out in the history of our home shows and one of his young team-mates Dainton Love also won a Scottish title on the junior show so the club has two new champions which is brilliant.”

‘Jaxon has fallen in love with Muay Thai’

Following his win the 12 year-old, who represents Aberdeen Muay Thai and is coached by Andrew Rose, now boasts a record of 23 wins, six losses and one draw.

The youngster has also been crowned two-time unified world champion, European champion and two-time intercontinental champion in addition to several other accomplishments.

He was also the youngest Scot to win gold at a World Boxing Council (WBC) event in Thailand earlier this year.

Dad Ben said: “Jaxon has been doing Muay Thai since the age of four. He’s fallen in love with the sport and never looked back.

“He had his first interclub at age of five and started competing at six, winning his first title.

“Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of events including trips to Italy last year and Thailand this year.

“Next year should be an incredible one for him.

“He’s very lucky to have some great sponsors behind him like Old School Vintage in Balmedie, Intervention Rentals and ARLO Original to name a few. Hopefully we can add a few more.”

More Muay Thai: