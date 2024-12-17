North-east Sam Fender fans gutted after Glasgow gig cancelled last minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east Sam Fender fans gutted after Glasgow gig cancelled last minute

The Newcastle rock artist pulled out of Tuesday's show while people were travelling to the venue.

By Graham Fleming
Sam Fender fan Ashleigh Newton was left "disappointed" by the news. Image: DC Thomson
North-east fans of Sam Fender were left gutted after the superstar rocker cancelled his highly anticipated show just hours before he was set to perform.

The “Seventeen Going Under” singer was scheduled to take the stage at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro tonight but had to pull out last minute due to illness.

Fender took to social media to share the news, expressing his deep regret.

Despite “doing everything he could,” he explained he was “heartbroken” to announce the cancellation. Doctors had advised him not to perform after a check-up revealed he was suffering from a “haemorrhaged vocal cord.”

Sam Fender cancelled his Glasgow gig at the eleventh hour. Image: David Wala/Shutterstock.

The announcement left fans in the north “gutted” as the news filtered through while travelling to the gig.

One music fan, from Westhill, said that she and her friends had booked time off of work to attend the show.

She said: “I actually had tickets for last nights gig, but they were seated tickets, so when I managed to get tickets for standing for the second date it was great.

“I sold the tickets for last night and now I wont get to the gig at all. My train and hotel were non-refundable and I only found out because I follow Sam on Instagram.

The gig was set to take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

“I never got an email from the venue or Ticketmaster about the cancellation until two and a half hours after it was posted on Sam Fender’s story.

“I’m hoping it’ll be rescheduled. But I am gutted I wont be seeing the concert tonight, especially as I’ve taken time off work.”

Another gig-goer from the Granite City, Ashleigh Newton, 23, said: “I had requested time off work to go to the gig.

“I booked a train ticket back up to Aberdeen as well. I then also paid for the bus through to Glasgow, as we had already through by the time it was cancelled.

“We’re so disappointed.”

Sam Fender issues apology over cancellation

In a statement posted online, he said: “Glasgow and Newcastle, as most of you know I’ve had the flu for a few days now.

“Regardless of how compromised my voice was I did everything I
could to get it in working order last night to put on the best show possible.

“Today I’ve had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I’ve
haemorrhaged my right vocal cord, I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“This has been the best tour so far and all I want to do is get up and sing again for you all tonight.

Sam Fender announced the “gutting” news through his Instagram and Facebook pages. Image: Sam Fender via Instagram

“I’ve had two separate ENT doctors say if I perform tonight I’m risking lasting damage to my voice and I have been advised to be on vocal rest and not use my voice for a prolonged length of time until it heals.

“I’ve done everything by the book this tour living like a monk, it’s so unlucky.

“I’m SO, SO sorry to all of you who are on your way tonight.

“We’re trying to figure out a way to reschedule for you all, more news soon.”

‘Potential reschedule options’ after gig cancellation

A message from the venue was sent out over email to ticket holders following the cancellation, which hints at a rescheduled date for the gig.

It reads: “Unfortunately, due to illness, the Sam Fender shows in Glasgow tonight and Newcastle on Friday have been cancelled.

“The event organisers are looking at potential reschedule options for these shows so we will be back in touch shortly for more information but, please hold on to your tickets for now.”

Conversation