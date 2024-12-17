North-east Sam Fender fans gutted after Glasgow gig cancelled last minute

North-east fans of Sam Fender were left gutted after the superstar rocker cancelled his highly anticipated show just hours before he was set to perform.

The “Seventeen Going Under” singer was scheduled to take the stage at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro tonight but had to pull out last minute due to illness.

Fender took to social media to share the news, expressing his deep regret.

Despite “doing everything he could,” he explained he was “heartbroken” to announce the cancellation. Doctors had advised him not to perform after a check-up revealed he was suffering from a “haemorrhaged vocal cord.”

The announcement left fans in the north “gutted” as the news filtered through while travelling to the gig.

One music fan, from Westhill, said that she and her friends had booked time off of work to attend the show.

She said: “I actually had tickets for last nights gig, but they were seated tickets, so when I managed to get tickets for standing for the second date it was great.

“I sold the tickets for last night and now I wont get to the gig at all. My train and hotel were non-refundable and I only found out because I follow Sam on Instagram.

“I never got an email from the venue or Ticketmaster about the cancellation until two and a half hours after it was posted on Sam Fender’s story.

“I’m hoping it’ll be rescheduled. But I am gutted I wont be seeing the concert tonight, especially as I’ve taken time off work.”

Another gig-goer from the Granite City, Ashleigh Newton, 23, said: “I had requested time off work to go to the gig.

“I booked a train ticket back up to Aberdeen as well. I then also paid for the bus through to Glasgow, as we had already through by the time it was cancelled.

“We’re so disappointed.”

Sam Fender issues apology over cancellation

In a statement posted online, he said: “Glasgow and Newcastle, as most of you know I’ve had the flu for a few days now.

“Regardless of how compromised my voice was I did everything I

could to get it in working order last night to put on the best show possible.

“Today I’ve had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I’ve

haemorrhaged my right vocal cord, I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“This has been the best tour so far and all I want to do is get up and sing again for you all tonight.

“I’ve had two separate ENT doctors say if I perform tonight I’m risking lasting damage to my voice and I have been advised to be on vocal rest and not use my voice for a prolonged length of time until it heals.

“I’ve done everything by the book this tour living like a monk, it’s so unlucky.

“I’m SO, SO sorry to all of you who are on your way tonight.

“We’re trying to figure out a way to reschedule for you all, more news soon.”

‘Potential reschedule options’ after gig cancellation

A message from the venue was sent out over email to ticket holders following the cancellation, which hints at a rescheduled date for the gig.

It reads: “Unfortunately, due to illness, the Sam Fender shows in Glasgow tonight and Newcastle on Friday have been cancelled.

“The event organisers are looking at potential reschedule options for these shows so we will be back in touch shortly for more information but, please hold on to your tickets for now.”