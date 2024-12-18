Thieves in waste worker costumes steal cooking oil from Stonehaven care home

People and businesses are being urged to be on the lookout following the theft of cooking oil from a Stonehaven care home.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 17 at the premises in the town.

Two men who were dressed up as waste collection workers duped the care home and made off with the oil.

Cooking oil has become a highly sought-after commodity as it can be used in the creation of biofuel. It can also be used as an alternative to heating oil in some cases.

Thieves drove off with cooking oil

The males made off in a 64-registration silver Ford Transit.

Following the theft, police are urging businesses to be on the lookout for anyone suspicious.

Constable Lock from the Stonehaven Community Policing Team said: “I would urge restaurants, hotels and fast-food outlet owners to be particularly vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Police via 101.

“Used cooking oils are being stolen across the country and being taken south to be processed. If you have any doubts, call the company that normally makes your used oil collections to verify identities.

“Thieves are on occasion presenting false identification.”