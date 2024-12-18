Aberdeen roaster’s price warning in ‘scary time to buy coffee’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen roaster’s price warning in ‘scary time to buy coffee’

The owner of MacBeans said the price of coffee beans has rocketed after extreme weather and poor harvests.

By Liza Hamilton
Brian Milne of MacBeans Coffee Roasters in Aberdeen says now is a scary time to be buying coffee as global prices soar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brian Milne of MacBeans Coffee Roasters in Aberdeen says now is a scary time to be buying coffee as global prices soar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Caffeine enthusiasts in Aberdeen and the shire face a bitter brew as the cost of coffee beans hits a record high on global markets.

Coffee roaster Brian Milne who owns MacBeans in Little Belmont Street, says it’s “a scary time to be buying coffee”.

He roasts one-and-a-half tonnes of coffee beans every month to supply trade and direct customers in the north-east

And he says cafes will have to put their prices up to absorb the extra cost – which comes on the back of hikes in energy bills and staffing costs.

Tough time to be in coffee business

“The current market is fierce and is showing no signs of slowing down,” he added.

“This will make new forward purchases of coffee very painful.

“Add that to other costs such as National Insurance increases and minimum wage increases and it means it’s a tough time to be in the coffee business just now.”

Global coffee prices have soared to their highest in nearly 50 years due to poor weather in Brazil and Vietnam impacting the price of beans in Aberdeen.

The price for arabica beans, the world’s most popular variety, has risen more than 80% in 2024, reaching £2.70 a pound this week.

This has been blamed on extreme weather and poor harvests in Brazil and Vietnam, the world’s two largest producers.

“It’s probably gone up about 30-40% recently,” said Brian.

“That cost is going to go up, which means the price is going to go up for the coffee that we sell to our trade customers, if they are running cafes then they are going to have to go and put their prices up.”

Aberdeen coffee roaster on price impact

Brian says coffee bean prices are being pushed up even higher by speculators.

“The actual coffee buyers who need coffee aren’t the people who are buying coffee right now,” he said.

“At the moment the market is being pushed up by speculators.

“If it stays high then at some point the people who need to buy coffee are going to have to buy coffee which might then prop it up at that high level, so it’s a real drama.”

Brian forward-buys his coffee and his current beans were contracted at the beginning of the year, when prices were lower.

“But I am coming to the end of those contracts and I’m having to contract new coffee and I’m already seeing increases in the market.”

Price rises expected

Aberdeenshire roaster Paul Paterson of Kilted Coffee says local hospitality venues are already struggling with increased costs, before adding a hike in beans into the mix.

One of his customers is the popular Inverurie cafe No.8 High Street. Its owners announced it will close on Christmas Eve citing “unsustainable” running costs.

Meanwhile, Mintlaw-based Kilted Coffee is working to cope with rises in the cost of gas and electricity, delivery charges and packaging.

Paul and Kim Paterson of Kilted Coffee in Aberdeenshire.

“For the customer, every aspect of what goes into making a cup of coffee has increased,” said Paul.

“When I started in 2019 I paid £3.50 to £4 for one kilo of single origin direct trade Brazil [beans].

“Now I will struggle to get a good source direct trade Brazil for under £5.50 per kilo.”

Likewise, Paul says pressure is mounting to up his prices.

“My wife Kim runs the company day-to-day and we’ve managed to keep prices relatively low and quality high only because I also work full-time in the oil and gas industry,” he explained.

“But if I want to have a future for Kilted Coffee, I will have to start increasing my prices.”

