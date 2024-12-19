Demolition plan revealed for hundreds of Torry homes – despite council’s ongoing battle with owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition plan revealed for hundreds of Torry homes – despite council’s ongoing battle with owners

A report has been submitted outlining how hundreds of Balnagask properties will be destroyed.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Torry homes around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road
Torry homes around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road will be knocked down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A demolition plan has revealed exactly how 500 Torry homes will be bulldozed – despite an ongoing wrangle where some owners are refusing to sell.

Aberdeen City Council has officially lodged documents outlining the proposed process that will see 372 buildings in the Balnagask community razed to the ground.

It will see 504 addresses wiped out, of which 366 are council properties and the remaining 138 privately owned.

Once the site is flattened, which could be done by 2028, new social housing would be built replacing Torry’s much-loved hen houses.

The Torry community will be changed forever. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council is expecting to spend more than £130 million on the entire project.

New documents spell out the way forward.

Why are the Torry Raac homes being demolished?

Councillors approved plans to knock down the Raac-affected properties in August.

A structural survey found a number of “high risk factors” which could have led to the crumbly concrete failing and falling down – putting residents at harm.

Raac panel condition observed from surveys. Image: Fairhurst

The new dossier reveals images of crumbling panels taken as more than 100 properties were inspected.

They show cracks along the full length of ceiling slabs and signs of sagging or bending.

Plus, all of the slabs had holes that increased the risk of water getting in and causing them to collapse.

Surveys were carried out to assess the Raac panels in Torry. Image: Fairhurst

Work has been ongoing to rehome council tenants to alternative accommodation in the city.

But, those who own their properties are still waiting to see what will happen with their homes. Residents are involved in a tussle with the council over valuations.

What will happen now?

Engineering consultancy firm Fairhurst has created a report that sets out exactly how the demolition works will be carried out.

The process will be carried out as “safely as possible”, they say, taking particular care to reduce any risk of nearby residents being exposed to materials including dust.

All homes found to have the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete will be knocked down, including a mix of terraced and semi-detached two-storey houses and flats.

Evacuated Torry homes have been boarded up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The properties can be found on Balnagask Road, Farquhar Road, Pentland Crescent, Pentland Place, Rockall Place, Downies Brae and Girdleness Road.

Checks will also be made to ensure asbestos is not present in the homes.

If it happens to be found, a licensed contractor will come in and remove it.

The Balnagask homes to be demolished are highlighted in red while the blue properties will remain. Image: Ryden

The controlled demolition will see each property safely dismantled floor by floor.

Nearby roads and pavements will be regularly cleaned to prevent dust gathering up.

The report also highlights other matters that will need to be taken into consideration such as phone lines and broadband connections, as well as gas valves and water pipes.

When were the Torry homes built?

The affected area forms part of the Balnagask Estate that was developed by Aberdeen City Council in the 1960s on the slopes of Torry Hill.

The first phase of housing there was completed in 1967, with the second following three years later.

The Balnagask homes as seen from above. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

All of the properties were originally under local authority ownership, but this soon changed.

Residents took advantage of the Right to Buy scheme from the 1980s through to 2016 which saw 138 homes purchased privately.

Read more:

