Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Altens nursery criticised for unsafe conditions and hygiene failures by care inspectors

Little Clouds nursery was inspected over two days in November.

By Graham Fleming
Aspects of the care Little Clouds nursery provides was branded "weak". Image: DC Thomson
An Altens nursery has been criticised by inspectors for creating an unsafe environment for children.

“Infection prevention and control measures” were found to be “not sufficient” at Little Clouds at Nigg Kirk Road, including some staff not washing their hands when preparing food.

In addition “the changing unit and mat were dirty and unhygienic,” the Care Inspectorate ruled.

“When we raised this with staff, insufficient action was then taken to ensure they were cleaned to the appropriate standard,” they noted.

“We raised this with the manager who took immediate action to ensure this area was properly cleaned. However, this was not maintained by staff over the two days we were present.”

Dummies in the baby room were also stored incorrectly “risking cross contamination”, while “staff did not demonstrate sufficient knowledge and understanding of their roles and responsibilities… to prevent children being exposed to potential hazards.”

Little Clouds nursery’s “infection prevention and control measures” were not “not sufficient”. Image: Google

Staff were also criticised after play activities were deemed “too often adult led” and some were “not age or stage appropriate”.

The findings were made during an inspection between November 5 and November 7, on days where 40 children were being cared for.

The Aberdeen nursery was graded in four areas, with the facility deemed ‘weak’ – the second-lowest ranking – in two of those categories and ‘adequate’ in the others.

Staff and leadership were given an ‘adequate’ rating.

But Altens nursery praised for ‘warm, caring relationships’

Despite the issues raised by the care inspectorate, investigators also highlighted a number of positive areas.

The inspectors noted: “Children experienced warm, caring relationships with staff. Staff knew children well and had built trusting relationships with them.

“They offered cuddles and comfort which helped children feel supported. This was
particularly present when welcoming children into the setting.”

They also said that staff were supportive of each other and worked well together, although some lacked understanding of their roles and responsibilities “in achieving positive outcomes for children”.

Parents who filled in a feedback form also said they were happy with the care their child was receiving.

Little Clouds nursery ‘disappointed in the inspection process’

Little Clouds Nursery said that they are committed to “implementing changes” to “put families first”.

A spokesperson said: “We are disappointed in the inspection process and the results.

“We have already begun to implement changes and we will continue to put our families first and strive to provide a high quality service.”

Conversation