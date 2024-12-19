Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay is keen to create competition for himself by signing a striker in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay is keen to create competition for himself by signing a striker in January

The Inverness Caley Thistle record scorer, who is also the assistant boss, would welcome a new face in attack.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker and assistant manager Billy Mckay is pictured here during a match with his hands aloft, looking for a pass from a team-mate.
Caley Thistle forward and assistant boss Billy Mckay wants to see another forward adding to the squad next month. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle’s record scorer and assistant manager Billy Mckay hopes his club can sign competition for HIMSELF next month by bringing in another striker.

However, the experienced forward insists he and his team-mates must do more to find their killer touch in League One.

The 36-year-old has scored more goals for ICT than any other player, with 113 goals in 316 matches.

This season, Mckay’s sole goal came in the 1-0 victory over Queen of the South.

The lack of goals is an issue for the Highlanders.

With just 15 goals scored, they are the equal lowest scorers in the division alongside Queen of the South over 16 games.

Since October, amid administration-forced changes, Mckay has been assistant to head coach Scott Kellacher.

Club consultant Alan Savage this week said ICT will be able to sign an under-20s player and they’ve identified their target.

More attacking competition required

Mckay, who will be part of the team playing away to second-top Stenhousemuir this Saturday, said they’ve yet to be given the green light to make a move – but hopes they can bolster their young squad.

He said: “The attacking position is an area we’re definitely looking at.

“It all depends on the situation with the club in terms of how much wiggle-room we have, or if we can do any business, which is still a question.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy Mckay challenges Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien for the ball in the visitors' 2-0 League One win at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, last Saturday (December 14, 2024).
Billy Mckay in action for Inverness against Arbroath. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“We have a young bench, and we definitely need help. We need more competition in attack, although we still believe we still have players who can do more in that area as well. That’s something we need to improve on.”

Mckay: ‘As long as we win, I’m happy’

Mckay believes he’s capable of regaining a scoring streak once he hits the net again, but insists a chat with Kellacher also led to the conclusion who scores the goals is less important than winning games.

He said: “I still feel fine and I’m still training.

“I know I need to be scoring more goals, but it’s not like I’m missing chance after chance.

“Against Montrose recently, I had a big chance. Maybe because I’d not scored in a while, I was concentrating more on just getting a good contact than picking a corner.

“I have been on these kind of (barren) runs before, but when I get out of it, I normally kick on and go on a good goalscoring run. That’s what I’ve got in mind.

Ethan Cairns goes on the attack for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a pre-season friendly against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park, Inverness.
Ethan Cairns, who has yet to play a competitive game this season, goes on the attack for Inverness in a pre-season friendly against Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I’m an experienced player, so I try not to let things like this affect me.

“I’ve had a chat with the manager about it and the bigger picture is I don’t care who scores as long as we win games and stay in League One – that’s our main aim. As long as we’re winning, I’m happy.”

Forward Cairns closing in on return

Highly-rated 20-year-old Ethan Cairns would have provided a threat in attack this term had it not been for injury setbacks.

However, Mackay confirms he’s closing in on his first minutes of the campaign.

He said: “Ethan has had injury problems this season, so it hasn’t gone the way we’d hoped for him after a really good pre-season.

“He had to pull back in training, but he is back in training this week, which is a plus.”

Scoring first can make real difference

Mckay believes playing with wide men is helping the team improve their ball delivery into opponents’ boxes.

Now he is urging the side to try and get their noses in front to give them the best chance to secure more victories.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker - and assistant manager - Billy Mckay is pictured waiting for a pass in a match against away to Dumbarton on October 26, 2024.
Inverness striker and assistant boss Billy Mckay will be chasing more goals this weekend when the team travel to second-top Stenhousemuir. Image: SNS.

He added: “It’s important to get the first goal. It’s something we’ve not done as much as we should have, for the dominance we’ve had.

“The next step is to get the first goal and then teams might open up against us and we can really break them down.

“We’ve had the set-back after doing well and we’re really positive to go for the win.”

Thompson reacted well after red card

ICT, hampered by their 15-point administration punishment, are ninth in the table – 11 points behind eighth-place Annan Athletic.

After three successive league wins, Inverness slid to a 2-0 home loss against Arbroath last week.

A first half red card for 20-year-old midfielder Robbie Thompson left the Caley Jags with plenty to do.

Second half goals from Dylan Smith and Gavin Reilly led to Kellacher’s first league loss.

Mckay backs Thompson to learn from the harsh lesson and praised his response this week.

He said: “Robbie has trained really well. He was apologetic after the game and I’m sure he will learn from it.

“More experienced players than him have done things like that in the past. It’s a learning curve for him.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Robbie Thompson was sent off for a second bookable offence for bringing down Arbroath's Fraser Taylor in last Saturday's 2-0 defeat for ICTFC.
Caley Thistle midfielder Robbie Thompson was sent off for a second bookable offence for bringing down Arbroath’s Fraser Taylor in last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat for ICT. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“We’re not the type of people who will go down hard on him, so he’s just got to learn,

“He’s responded well, which everyone has from the defeat, and that’s what matters.”

Saturday’s hosts Stenhousemuir, last season’s League Two champions, are just one point and one place behind leaders Arbroath following their 2-1 loss at Queen of the South. They had won four league and cup games in succession before that.

Buses boost for home ICTFC games

Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust have teamed up with Stagecoach to offer fans a better chance to sample the revamped Bar 94 with an additional bus service to and from the Caledonian Stadium.

The new deal kicks in for next Saturday’s League One match against Cove Rangers.

To enable fans to enjoy Bar 94 without having to drive, a service will leave Inverness Bus Station at 1pm, with a return journey from 6pm.

These new journeys are in addition to the long-established journey from the bus station at 2.15 pm and the return 10 minutes after the full-time whistle.

Standing in front of a double decker bus at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Mike Macmillan, of Stagecoach, launching the additional match day bus services with Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher and the playing squad.
Mike Macmillan, of Stagecoach, launching the additional match day bus services with Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher and the playing squad. Image: Courtesy of the ICTFC Supporters’ Trust

Stagecoach will be operating these journeys as normal bus services, open to all passengers, and at no cost to either the club or the supporters’ trust.

Passengers holding under-22 or senior citizen and disabled concessionary cards will travel free on the service. For other passengers the fare is £2.40 for a single journey.

Stagecoach are donating fare revenue from passengers using the matchday service on December 28 to the ICT Supporters’ Trust.

When games are at times other than 3pm on a Saturday, the trust and club will let fans know what the times of the journeys will be.

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

