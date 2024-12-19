Aberdeen man, 48, arrested after £58,000 of illegal drugs found in Torry

An Aberdeen man, 48, has been arrested after £58,000 of drugs were found at an address in Torry.

Both crack cocaine and cannabis were recovered from a property on Glenbervie Road, as well as £850 in cash earlier today.

Inquiries into the discovery are still ongoing, and a report has been made to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Martyn Thomson, of Police Scotland, said: “We remain committed to reducing the impact of controlled drugs across the north-east.

“It is only as a community working together that we can tackle drug dealing activity.

“The public have a role to play in this by reporting drugs misuse and associated criminality to us so that we can investigate.

“Anyone who has any concerns about drugs misuse or associated criminality should be reported through 101 or your local police station. In an emergency always dial 999.”