Two men arrested as man, 42, hospitalised after Aberdeen stabbing

Two men were arrested following a stabbing in Aberdeen yesterday that left a man hospitalised.

The emergency services were called after reports of a stabbing on Ash Hill Place in the Hilton area of the city.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene after receiving the call at around 9.35pm yesterday, December 19.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

Two men arrested ‘in connection’ to Hilton incident

Two men, aged 22 and 20, were arrested in connection to the incident.

Though, police say they were later released pending further enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35pm on Thursday, December 19, we received a report of a disturbance on Ash Hill Place, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 42-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Two men aged 22 and 20 were arrested in connection and released pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

