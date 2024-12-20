Jeff and Lauren sign off on Northsound 1 with new breakfast show to be broadcast from central belt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeff and Lauren sign off on Northsound 1 with new breakfast show to be broadcast from central belt

The last ever Jeff and Lauren in the Morning was aired today.

By Chris Cromar
Lauren Mitchell.
Northsound 1 breakfast presenter Lauren Mitchell said it was an "absolute honour" to co-host the show. Image: Lauren Mitchell/LinkedIn.

Northsound 1 breakfast presenter Lauren Mitchell has said it has been an “absolute honour” to host the show as it aired for the last time.

Last month radio bosses announced the popular show Jeff and Lauren in the Morning, which has been broadcast since 2017, would be axed in favour of Edinburgh-based Boogie in the Morning, which is already on Forth 1.

It means it is the end of an era for the radio station – which started life as Northsound Radio in 1981 – as no specific shows for the north-east will be broadcast on it, with all being networked with its sister Bauer Radio stations.

Jeff Diack and Lauren Mitchell.
Jeff Diack and Lauren Mitchell have broadcasted their final show on Northsound 1. Image: Jeff and Lauren in the Morning/Facebook.

Lauren and her colleague Jeff Diack have broadcast more than 2,000 Jeff and Lauren in the Morning breakfast shows together.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Lauren said: “It truly has been a fantastic eight years waking up people in the north-east.

“It’s been an absolute honour to be a part of the local community, meet so many wonderful people and work with so many great charities.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you have joined us over the last eight years. I will miss it but super excited for the next challenge.”

Boogie in the Morning.
Boogie in the Morning will broadcast across the north and north-east from Edinburgh. Image: Bauer Media Group.

As well as the axing of Northsound’s breakfast show, it was announced at the same time that Inverness-based radio station MFR – also owned by Bauer – would be scrapping Jodie McCluskey’s Jodie at Breakfast show.

It has already ended and is being replaced by Boogie in the Morning, which will air weekdays from 6 to 10am “live across Scotland”, except in Glasgow and the west, from January 6.

MFR now no longer has any programmes broadcast from its studio in the Scorguie Place area of the Highland Capital.

Content director for Hits Radio portfolio in Scotland, Victoria Easton-Riley, said: “We share our huge thanks with Jodie, Jeff and Lauren for all they’ve contributed.”

Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh sitting at a radio desk with a red Original 106 background.
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh present Original 106’s breakfast show live from Aberdeen every weekday morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Original 106’s Breakfast with Claire and Pete, which broadcasts live from Aberdeen every weekday morning between 6am and 10am, will now be the only breakfast show live from the Granite City.

Group head of programmes at DC Thomson – which owns Original 106 – Robin Galloway called the decision to axe Northsound’s breakfast show as a “very sad day for the north-east”.

‘You’ve got to feel for the local presenters’

He said: “Northsound Radio was where many local broadcasters – myself included – cut their teeth on the local airwaves and the chance for budding north-east radio presenters to gain a foothold on the commercial radio ladder has been diminished.

“As all Northsound 1 programming already comes from Glasgow, adding in a new breakfast show from Edinburgh leaves me in no doubt whatsoever that listeners in the north-east just don’t matter anymore.

“Aberdeen listeners have been loyal to the radio station for decades and this is how they are rewarded. Shame on the decision-makers.”

