Police car crashes on rural Aberdeenshire road

A police car has been involved in a head-on collision in Aberdeenshire.

It’s understood the accident happened this evening on Bridge Street at Tarland, heading out to the junction leading to Aboyne.

According to a post on social media, no one has been hurt however the Police Scotland vehicle has sustained significant damage to the front.

Police Scotland has been contacted regarding this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.