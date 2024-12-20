Woman killed in A9 crash near Inshes

A woman has died and a man seriously injured following a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Inshes.

Police were alerted to the accident in the early hours of Friday morning, at around 1.40am.

It happened between the Raigmore interchange and the Milton of Leys junction at the top of Drumossie Brae.

The A9 closed to all southbound traffic at 2.30am and reopened this afternoon at 2.45pm.

Police Scotland also confirmed that a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.

Woman dies following one-car crash on A9

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Around 1.40am on Friday, 20 December, 2024 officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Inshes, Inverness.

“​Emergency services attended and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The A9 southbound was re-opened around 2.45pm.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.