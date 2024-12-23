Aberdeenshire delivery driver’s disbelief as he receives first aid kit as ‘golden ticket’ prize from Amazon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire delivery driver’s disbelief as he receives first aid kit as ‘golden ticket’ prize from Amazon

He said Kindles and Alexa devices have been given out as Christmas bonus gifts in the past.

By Ellie Milne
Golden Ticket winner Amazon box
The "Golden Ticket" winner box handed out by Amazon. Image: Supplied.

Amazon drivers across the north-east are spending the festive season delivering hundreds of packages each day.

Yet, it was the arrival of one specific parcel for himself that left an Aberdeenshire delivery driver in “disbelief”.

The worker, who has asked to remain anonymous, told The Press and Journal he discovered a ‘golden ticket’ in one of his delivery bags last week.

He understood the discovery to be part of a festive bonus initiative organised by the company to reward staff for their hard work at Christmastime.

In the past, drivers have traded in their tickets to receive Kindle and Alexa devices.

However, when he opened his gift he was shocked to discover it was a first aid kit.

First aid kit
The “prize” was a first aid kit. Image: Supplied.

“I was handed a fairly well-presented box that had ‘golden ticket winner’ on it,” he said.

“I thanked them and then opened the box to discover a first aid kit.

“At that point I thought it was a joke, so shared the situation with my line manager and other drivers.

“They were in disbelief at the poor quality and the lack of humanity.”

Disappointing ‘golden ticket’ gift for Aberdeenshire driver

The 21-year-old, who is self-employed, has delivered parcels for Amazon across the north-east for the past two years.

In this time, he claims his delivery duties have doubled from 150 to 300 parcels per day.

The driver said the disappointment of the “insensitive” first aid kit has been compounded by the ever-increasing pressures on Amazon’s delivery staff.

He also criticised the company’s unachievable bonus system for delivering packages and questioned the effect this was having on workers’ mental health.

Amazon golden ticket
The tickets state the winner will receive a “special prize”. Image: Supplied.

“Personal experience and other driver testimony has shown that delivering for Amazon is stressful and physically taxing,” he added.

“I have had to take time off work due to mental health to prevent anything from getting worse.

“As Amazon delivery is a self-employed industry, there’s no pay when you do so.

“Amazon has had several complaints from myself and other drivers and I would imagine hundreds more for the Aberdeen station alone.

“It’s a very bad work environment that Amazon does not care to look after their drivers, pay minimum wage and give no rights or take responsibility for the work they give out.”

Complaints from drivers

Amazon delivery van
An Amazon delivery van. Image: Shutterstock.

Another driver from the same depot said he and his colleagues are frequently working over their nine-hour shifts.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “Our routes are increasing in size every week just to squeeze as many parcels in as possible, no matter our safety or the work conditions.

“Amazon doesn’t distinguish between good weather or bad, road closures or events planned. It is not their problem and parcels have to be delivered no matter what.

“The majority of drivers get no chance to take a break. After nine hours of driving and running up stairs, this is not something I’d say is safe.”

In response, Amazon said it wanted to make sure all drivers are “treated well” and they are working to make their experiences “better and safer”.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that the people contracted by our independent delivery providers are fairly compensated and are treated with respect.

“This is reflected by the positive feedback we receive from drivers every day.”

