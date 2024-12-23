Aberdeenshire delivery driver’s disbelief as he receives first aid kit as ‘golden ticket’ prize from Amazon

Amazon drivers across the north-east are spending the festive season delivering hundreds of packages each day.

Yet, it was the arrival of one specific parcel for himself that left an Aberdeenshire delivery driver in “disbelief”.

The worker, who has asked to remain anonymous, told The Press and Journal he discovered a ‘golden ticket’ in one of his delivery bags last week.

He understood the discovery to be part of a festive bonus initiative organised by the company to reward staff for their hard work at Christmastime.

In the past, drivers have traded in their tickets to receive Kindle and Alexa devices.

However, when he opened his gift he was shocked to discover it was a first aid kit.

“I was handed a fairly well-presented box that had ‘golden ticket winner’ on it,” he said.

“I thanked them and then opened the box to discover a first aid kit.

“At that point I thought it was a joke, so shared the situation with my line manager and other drivers.

“They were in disbelief at the poor quality and the lack of humanity.”

Disappointing ‘golden ticket’ gift for Aberdeenshire driver

The 21-year-old, who is self-employed, has delivered parcels for Amazon across the north-east for the past two years.

In this time, he claims his delivery duties have doubled from 150 to 300 parcels per day.

The driver said the disappointment of the “insensitive” first aid kit has been compounded by the ever-increasing pressures on Amazon’s delivery staff.

He also criticised the company’s unachievable bonus system for delivering packages and questioned the effect this was having on workers’ mental health.

“Personal experience and other driver testimony has shown that delivering for Amazon is stressful and physically taxing,” he added.

“I have had to take time off work due to mental health to prevent anything from getting worse.

“As Amazon delivery is a self-employed industry, there’s no pay when you do so.

“Amazon has had several complaints from myself and other drivers and I would imagine hundreds more for the Aberdeen station alone.

“It’s a very bad work environment that Amazon does not care to look after their drivers, pay minimum wage and give no rights or take responsibility for the work they give out.”

Complaints from drivers

Another driver from the same depot said he and his colleagues are frequently working over their nine-hour shifts.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “Our routes are increasing in size every week just to squeeze as many parcels in as possible, no matter our safety or the work conditions.

“Amazon doesn’t distinguish between good weather or bad, road closures or events planned. It is not their problem and parcels have to be delivered no matter what.

“The majority of drivers get no chance to take a break. After nine hours of driving and running up stairs, this is not something I’d say is safe.”

In response, Amazon said it wanted to make sure all drivers are “treated well” and they are working to make their experiences “better and safer”.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that the people contracted by our independent delivery providers are fairly compensated and are treated with respect.

“This is reflected by the positive feedback we receive from drivers every day.”