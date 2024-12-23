St Fittick’s Park fate sealed as Scottish Government waves through Torry ETZ plans

Campaigners’ last hopes of stopping the ETZ plans at Torry’s St Fittick’s Park have been left in tatters as the Scottish Government has refused to wade into a flooding row.

After years of debate, Aberdeen City Council last month voted in favour of the energy transition zone plans at the land next to the South Harbour.

However, developers were forced to keep the champagne on ice as one more hurdle needed to be crossed before they could make a start on their plans.

As the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) had raised concerns about flooding at St Fittick’s Park, the Scottish Government could have opted to have final say.

The campaign group battling against any development of the park had pinned their hopes on some form of Holyrood intervention.

But days before Christmas, ministers have decided not to get involved.

The desperate final pleas to stop ETZ going ahead at St Fittick’s

The long-running ETZ plan means a chunk of St Fittick’s Park being paved over, while the former Doonies Farm will also be turned into a jobs-boosting industrial site.

The Friends of The Earth Scotland environmentalist group had been rallying supporters to make their voices heard by lobbying the government.

A statement on its website says: “There is an opportunity for government ministers to ‘call in’ the application for more scrutiny.

“This would mean the Scottish Government effectively has the final say.

“This is a chance to ensure the flood risk is properly assessed… These ETZ plans will take away accessible greenspace from an under-served community.”

And just days ago, Green MSP Maggie Chapman issued a similar plea, urging higher-ups to overturn the local authority’s decision.

She said: “I hope that the Scottish Government will listen to the concerns of local people and that they will urgently call-in this disastrous decision.”

What did Scottish Government decide?

Planning chiefs have now backed the council’s verdict.

A report on the issue states: “It is considered that the council has fully considered and taken into account the level of flood risk and mitigation proposed.

“For the reasons set out above, it is considered that the proposal does not merit

further scrutiny by Scottish ministers.”

Is there really a risk of flooding?

The Scottish Government’s own flood gurus looked over the information before deciding there wasn’t sufficient risk to call the plans in.

They calculated that the site would be likely to flood less than once in every 200 years.

This situation would be improved due to works planned to realign the nearby burn.

What’s more, the flood team also “recognised the importance of this site having a functional relationship with Aberdeen South Harbour, and that direct access to the quayside is required for the movement of large and/or heavy components”.

This, they say, “precludes it being located elsewhere”.

You can see the full report on the government’s website.

