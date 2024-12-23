St Fittick’s Park fate sealed as Scottish Government waves through Torry ETZ plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

St Fittick’s Park fate sealed as Scottish Government waves through Torry ETZ plans

Campaigners had hoped that Holyrood higher-ups might prevent any development on the Torry greenspace over flooding fears.

By Ben Hendry
An artist impression of the ETZ which the Scottish Government has now waved through at Torry
An artist impression of the ETZ which the Scottish Government has now waved through at Torry. Image: Ironside Farrar

Campaigners’ last hopes of stopping the ETZ plans at Torry’s St Fittick’s Park have been left in tatters as the Scottish Government has refused to wade into a flooding row.

After years of debate, Aberdeen City Council last month voted in favour of the energy transition zone plans at the land next to the South Harbour.

However, developers were forced to keep the champagne on ice as one more hurdle needed to be crossed before they could make a start on their plans.

As the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) had raised concerns about flooding at St Fittick’s Park, the Scottish Government could have opted to have final say.

St Fittick’s Park is pencilled in to be the site of an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The campaign group battling against any development of the park had pinned their hopes on some form of Holyrood intervention.

But days before Christmas, ministers have decided not to get involved.

The desperate final pleas to stop ETZ going ahead at St Fittick’s

The long-running ETZ plan means a chunk of St Fittick’s Park being paved over, while the former Doonies Farm will also be turned into a jobs-boosting industrial site.

The Friends of The Earth Scotland environmentalist group had been rallying supporters to make their voices heard by lobbying the government.

The proposed masterplan for St Fittick’s Park. Image: Ironside Farrar

A statement on its website says: “There is an opportunity for government ministers to ‘call in’ the application for more scrutiny.

“This would mean the Scottish Government effectively has the final say.

“This is a chance to ensure the flood risk is properly assessed… These ETZ plans will take away accessible  greenspace from an under-served community.”

Protestors outside the Aberdeen council HQ. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

And just days ago, Green MSP Maggie Chapman issued a similar plea, urging higher-ups to overturn the local authority’s decision.

She said: “I hope that the Scottish Government will listen to the concerns of local people and that they will urgently call-in this disastrous decision.”

What did Scottish Government decide?

Planning chiefs have now backed the council’s verdict.

A report on the issue states: “It is considered that the council has fully considered and taken into account the level of flood risk and mitigation proposed.

“For the reasons set out above, it is considered that the proposal does not merit
further scrutiny by Scottish ministers.”

St Fittick’s Park flooded in October following heavy rainfall. Image supplied by Scott Herrett/Friends of St Fittick’s Park

Do you think they made the right call? Let us know in our comments section below

Is there really a risk of flooding?

The Scottish Government’s own flood gurus looked over the information before deciding there wasn’t sufficient risk to call the plans in.

They calculated that the site would be likely to flood less than once in every 200 years.

This situation would be improved due to works planned to realign the nearby burn.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park protesters outside the Town House in November. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

What’s more, the flood team also “recognised the importance of this site having a functional relationship with Aberdeen South Harbour, and that direct access to the quayside is required for the movement of large and/or heavy components”.

This, they say, “precludes it being located elsewhere”.

You can see the full report on the government’s website.

