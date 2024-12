Aberdeen Christmas guide – opening hours at shopping centres, supermarkets and stores

Christmas is almost here.

And while some are organised in advance, others will be dashing to Aberdeen city centre for last-minute shopping sprees.

From Union Square to Bon Accord, Asda to Aldi, Primark to TK Maxx and of course Next, the Granite City offers a wide selection of retail choices.

It also may be a good time to bag a bargain – instead of the traditional Boxing Day rush on December 26, some retailers have already started their sales.

However, the opening hours vary between now and January 2 due to Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Hogmanay, New Year’s Day and the January 2 public holiday.

The Press and Journal has compiled a handy guide.

Here’s when you can shop til you drop in the Aberdeen Christmas and Boxing Day sales 2024.

Christmas at Aberdeen shopping centres

Union Square

December 23: 9am – 8pm

December 24: 9am – 4pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: 10am – 6pm

December 27: 9am – 8pm

December 28: 9am – 7pm

December 29: 10am – 6pm

December 30: 9am – 8pm

December 31: 9am – 5pm

January 1: Closed

January 2: 10am – 6pm

Individual stores’ opening times may vary.

Bon Accord Centre

December 23: 9am – 7pm

December 24: 9am – 5pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: 11am – 5pm

December 27: 9am – 6pm

December 28: 9am – 6pm

December 29: 11am – 5pm

December 30: 9am – 6pm

December 31: 9am – 5pm

January 1: Closed

January 2: 9am – 6pm

Individual stores’ opening times may vary.

Aberdeen supermarkets

Asda

December 23: 5am – 12am

December 24: 5am – 7pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: 9am – 6pm

December 27 to 30: normal hours

December 31: 7am – 7pm

January 1: 12pm – 6pm

Tesco

December 23: 5am – 1am

December 24: 5am – 7pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: 9am – 6pm

December 27 to 30: normal hours

December 31: 5am – 7pm

January 1: 11am – 6pm

Sainsbury’s

December 23: 6am – 11pm

December 24: 6am – 7pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: 9am – 6pm

December 27 to 30: normal hours

December 31: 7am – 7pm

January 1: 9am – 8pm

January 2: 8am – 8pm

Aldi

December 23: 8am – 10pm

December 24: 8am – 6pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: Closed

December 27: 8am – 8pm

December 28: 8am – 8pm

December 29: 9am – 8pm

December 30: 8am – 8pm

December 31: 8am – 6pm

January 1: Closed

January 2: 8am – 8pm

Major stores in Aberdeen opening times

Primark

December 23: 8am – 8pm

December 24: 8am – 5pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: 9am – 6pm

December 27: 9am – 6.30pm

December 28: 9am – 6.30pm

December 29: 10am – 6pm

TK Maxx

December 23: 9am – 9pm

December 24: 8am – 5pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: 10am – 6pm

December 27: 9am – 8pm

December 28: 9am – 6pm

December 29: 10am – 6pm

Next

December 23: 9am -9pm

December 24: 8am – 6pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: Closed

December 27: 6am – 8pm

December 28: 9am – 7pm

December 29: 10am – 7pm

December 30: 9am – 9pm

Marks and Spencer Union Square

December 23: 7am – 8pm

December 24: 6am – 6pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: Closed

December 27: 8am – 8pm

December 28: 8am – 8pm

December 29: 9am – 7pm

December 30: 8am – 8pm

December 31: 8am – 7pm

January 1: Closed

January 2: 8am – 8pm

B&M

December 23: 7am – 11pm

December 24: 7am – 6pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: 8am – 6pm

December 27: 8am – 10pm

December 28: 8am – 10pm

December 29: 9am – 7pm

December 30: 8am – 10pm

December 31: 8am – 6pm

January 1: Closed

January 2: 8am – 10pm

The Range

December 23: 9am -8pm

December 24: 9am – 6pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: Closed

December 27: 9am – 8pm

December 28: 9am – 8pm

December 29: 9am – 6pm

Aberdeen Christmas Market opening times

December 23: 11am – 10pm

December 24: 11am – 10pm

December 25: Closed

December 26: Closed

December 27: 11am – 10pm

December 28: 10am – 12am

December 29: 10am – 10pm

December 30: 11am – 10pm

December 31: 10am – 10pm