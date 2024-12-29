Aberdeenshire schoolgirl celebrates birthday at north-east car meet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire schoolgirl celebrates birthday at north-east car meet

Elliana Robertson enjoyed an unforgettable birthday at Ellon event.

Megan and Elliana Robertson.
Elliana Robertson with mum Megan. Image: DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

It is a cold and dreich night just before Christmas and rather than sitting in their cozy homes, a crowd has gathered at a car park in Ellon.

It’s a special car meet and birthday run for Elliana Robertson, who has just turned six.

The event was organised by her mum Megan and the Oldmeldrum-based car meet group LSTGENGHOST.

It attracted a diverse group of people, not just the stereotype of “boy racers”.

“Car meets are for everyone, not just for men,” says Megan.

“Men, children and women can all get involved and be a part of a community with cool cars.”

Ellon car meet.
Many people gathered at the car meet. Image: DC Thomson.

Megan, who owns a modified Ford Fiesta, got involved in car meets earlier this year, driven by her passion for cars and a desire to “try something new and be more sociable”.

And after the tragic death of Elliana’s father in a road accident on South Deeside Road in February, she decided to “take life by both hands”.

“I thought, life’s too short, so why sit and think about it – just go and do it,” she explained.

Tiffany Sharpe.
Tiffany Sharpe, standing next to Megan’s Ford Fiesta, was at the recent meet in Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.

Ellon car meet

On this cold winter’s night, the car meet features a wide array of vehicles, including a BMW, Jaguar F-Type, and Vauxhall Golf, along with a Nissan Navara pickup truck adorned with bright lights.

Attendees gather, sharing stories about their cars and catching up on life.

The true star of the evening is birthday girl Elliana.

The youngster loves being a passenger in her her mum’s Fiesta, which is known as the “Barbie car” due to its Barbie logo tags, butterfly stickers and bright pink leopard print.

Nissan Navara.
The Nissan Navara’s lights brightened up the dark night. Image: DC Thomson.

A member of the car meet group Elev8, Megan describes them as “everything friendly,” with a strong focus on inclusivity, welcoming not just car enthusiasts, but also children and dogs.

The group is involved in various fundraising efforts for charities and organisations.

Some car meets across the north-east attract between 80 to 100 cars.

Kathleen Victoria.
Kathleen Victoria stands next to her fiance Daz’s modified BMW. Image: DC Thomson.

Also present at the car meet for Elliana’s birthday is 18-year-old Aulbany Clark, who is learning to drive.

She was introduced to car meets through a friend who takes part in the “Not So Mini Meet” gatherings at Aberdeen Beach.

Speaking to the P&J, the Kintore resident said: “I’ve always had a love for cars and everything to do with them since I was just a kid due to my dad.

“But the friends I grew up with were never really into that type of stuff, so I never knew the right places to look until I got asked to go with my friend to this car meet at the beach a few years ago.

Aulbany Clark.
Aulbany Clark enjoys going to car meets and is a member of LSTGENGHOST. Image: Aulbany Clark/Facebook.

“Ever since then my love for cars and car meets grew and grew and still continues getting bigger to this day.”

‘The best people and the best community’

Aulbany is an admin of LSTGENGHOST, a group that describes itself as “the last true petrol heads”.

She says: “They are like family to me.

“They never make you feel unwanted or not included.

“I’ve been taught so much from them and I would not have it any other way if I had the chance.

"Not So Mini Meet" Aberdeen beach.
Car meets, including the “Not So Mini Meet” at Aberdeen beach, are popular in the north-east. Image: FabPhotography.

“So if you are within a car community and feel as a women that you and your child are not safe, not wanted or that you are in the wrong place, you are just in the wrong community.

“If you give it time and stick to what you love, you will find the best people and the best community to help you create your love for cars even bigger.”