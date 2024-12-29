Aberdeenshire schoolgirl celebrates birthday at north-east car meet

It is a cold and dreich night just before Christmas and rather than sitting in their cozy homes, a crowd has gathered at a car park in Ellon.

It’s a special car meet and birthday run for Elliana Robertson, who has just turned six.

The event was organised by her mum Megan and the Oldmeldrum-based car meet group LSTGENGHOST.

It attracted a diverse group of people, not just the stereotype of “boy racers”.

“Car meets are for everyone, not just for men,” says Megan.

“Men, children and women can all get involved and be a part of a community with cool cars.”

Megan, who owns a modified Ford Fiesta, got involved in car meets earlier this year, driven by her passion for cars and a desire to “try something new and be more sociable”.

And after the tragic death of Elliana’s father in a road accident on South Deeside Road in February, she decided to “take life by both hands”.

“I thought, life’s too short, so why sit and think about it – just go and do it,” she explained.

Ellon car meet

On this cold winter’s night, the car meet features a wide array of vehicles, including a BMW, Jaguar F-Type, and Vauxhall Golf, along with a Nissan Navara pickup truck adorned with bright lights.

Attendees gather, sharing stories about their cars and catching up on life.

The true star of the evening is birthday girl Elliana.

The youngster loves being a passenger in her her mum’s Fiesta, which is known as the “Barbie car” due to its Barbie logo tags, butterfly stickers and bright pink leopard print.

A member of the car meet group Elev8, Megan describes them as “everything friendly,” with a strong focus on inclusivity, welcoming not just car enthusiasts, but also children and dogs.

The group is involved in various fundraising efforts for charities and organisations.

Some car meets across the north-east attract between 80 to 100 cars.

Also present at the car meet for Elliana’s birthday is 18-year-old Aulbany Clark, who is learning to drive.

She was introduced to car meets through a friend who takes part in the “Not So Mini Meet” gatherings at Aberdeen Beach.

Speaking to the P&J, the Kintore resident said: “I’ve always had a love for cars and everything to do with them since I was just a kid due to my dad.

“But the friends I grew up with were never really into that type of stuff, so I never knew the right places to look until I got asked to go with my friend to this car meet at the beach a few years ago.

“Ever since then my love for cars and car meets grew and grew and still continues getting bigger to this day.”

‘The best people and the best community’

Aulbany is an admin of LSTGENGHOST, a group that describes itself as “the last true petrol heads”.

She says: “They are like family to me.

“They never make you feel unwanted or not included.

“I’ve been taught so much from them and I would not have it any other way if I had the chance.

“So if you are within a car community and feel as a women that you and your child are not safe, not wanted or that you are in the wrong place, you are just in the wrong community.

“If you give it time and stick to what you love, you will find the best people and the best community to help you create your love for cars even bigger.”