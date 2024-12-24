Tractor fire closes A92 near Muchalls

A section of the A92 has been closed due to a tractor fire near Muchalls.

Emergency services were called to the Aberdeen to Dundee road at around 8.25am on Tuesday.

It is understood the tractor caught fire while travelling on the northbound carriageway north of the Muchalls Bends.

The fire service have dispatched two appliances to the scene.

Police are also in attendance and have closed off part of the road while crews deal with the incident.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route until further notice.

An update shared by Traffic Scotland states: “The A92 is closed, northbound, at Muchalls, due to a vehicle fire.

“Drivers should use an alternate route and should expect longer than usual journey times.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

