Person rushed to hospital on Boxing Day after incident near Aberdeen pub

A person was taken to hospital after an incident outside a pub in Aberdeen on Boxing Day.

An ambulance, paramedic response unit, trauma team and specialist doctor were dispatched to Holburn Street, just after 12pm yesterday.

The person involved is understood not to have been in the Holburn Bar before the incident.

A patient was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Police were present at the pub following the incident, which is understood to be a medical matter.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.15 on 26 December to attend an incident on Holburn Street, Aberdeen.

“An ambulance, a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and a BASICS Scotland doctor were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”