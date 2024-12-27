Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Person rushed to hospital on Boxing Day after incident near Aberdeen pub Emergency services were present on scene near the Holburn Bar yesterday. By Jamie Sinclair December 27 2024, 12:50 pm December 27 2024, 12:50 pm Share Person rushed to hospital on Boxing Day after incident near Aberdeen pub Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6659121/boxing-day-aberdeen-police-holburn-bar/ Copy Link 0 comment A person was hospitalised after an incident at the Holburn Bar in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. A person was taken to hospital after an incident outside a pub in Aberdeen on Boxing Day. An ambulance, paramedic response unit, trauma team and specialist doctor were dispatched to Holburn Street, just after 12pm yesterday. Emergency services were on the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson. Police were on scene at the pub following the incident. Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson. The person involved is understood not to have been in the Holburn Bar before the incident. A patient was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. Police were present at the pub following the incident, which is understood to be a medical matter. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.15 on 26 December to attend an incident on Holburn Street, Aberdeen. “An ambulance, a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and a BASICS Scotland doctor were dispatched to the scene. “One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”
