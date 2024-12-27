Man arrested after police called to disturbance on Lang Stracht

A man has been arrested after “causing a disturbance” on Lang Stracht.

Police were called to the busy Aberdeen road around 2.20pm this afternoon after reports of an incident.

Officers attended shortly after where a man was arrested in connection with what has only been described as a “disturbance.”

Buses were also diverted as police set up a cordon on the A944.

Stagecoach announced earlier that their 2.10pm service from Union Square had been diverted through Hazlehead due to a cordon.

It is now understood that the Lang Stracht has been re-opened and traffic is flowing as normal.

Police say that enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

Lang Stracht disturbance poses ‘no wider risk’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday, December 27, we were called to a report of a 44-year-old man causing a disturbance in the Lang Stracht area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and he was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There is no risk to the wider public and enquiries are ongoing.”