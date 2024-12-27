Man arrested after police called to disturbance on Lang Stracht

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested after police called to disturbance on Lang Stracht

Police have assured those in the area there is "no wider risk" to the public.

By Graham Fleming
A picture of the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.
A man has been arrested after a disturbance on Lang Stracht. Image: Google.

A man has been arrested after “causing a disturbance” on Lang Stracht.

Police were called to the busy Aberdeen road around 2.20pm this afternoon after reports of an incident.

Officers attended shortly after where a man was arrested in connection with what has only been described as a “disturbance.”

Buses were also diverted as police set up a cordon on the A944.

Stagecoach announced earlier that their 2.10pm service from Union Square had been diverted through Hazlehead due to a cordon.

It is now understood that the Lang Stracht has been re-opened and traffic is flowing as normal.

Police say that enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

Lang Stracht disturbance poses ‘no wider risk’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday,  December 27, we were called to a report of a 44-year-old man causing a disturbance in the Lang Stracht area of Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and he was arrested in connection with the incident.

“There is no risk to the wider public and enquiries are ongoing.”

