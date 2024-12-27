Woman and 10-year-old in hospital after horror Kincorth crash

A woman and a 10-year-old child have been taken to hospital after a horror crash in Kincorth.

Police were called to Covenanters Drive at around 3pm this afternoon after reports of the two-car collision, where a 36-year-old man was subsequently charged.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while the child was sent to Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Their condition is currently unknown.

Police and ambulance staff are currently on scene in Kincorth where officers can bee seen directing traffic.

Man arrested after horror Kincorth crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended Covenanters Drive, Aberdeen at 3pm on Friday, December 27, 2024 following reports of a two car crash.

“The driver of one car, a woman, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and a ten-year-old child passenger was taken to Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

“The other driver, a 36-year-old man, was charged with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”