Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher’s aim is League One safety – but he hails Charlie Gilmour’s PROMOTION drive

Ahead of hosting Cove Rangers, ICT's only focus is trying to reel in Annan, Kellacher says... but he's thrilled if strong form can take them even further.

Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher points to his players from the sidelines.
Inverness head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Scott Kellacher insists keeping administration-hit Caley Thistle in League One is his main goal – but loves it if his players still think they can achieve PROMOTION this season.

The Inverness head coach is looking for ICT to secure three points at home to Cove Rangers this Saturday to keep the heat on eighth-placed Annan Athletic.

Inverness, who were hit with a 15-point punishment for plunging into administration in October, have dragged themselves back to within eight points of the Galabankies above them.

Dumbarton, who followed the Highlanders into administration this winter, are bottom of the division, six points behind Kellacher’s side.

Cove knocked Caley Thistle out of the Scottish Cup last month,and  are fifth in the league, just six points behind leaders Arbroath, and level on points with Alloa Athletic.

ICT midfielder Charlie Gilmour recently said he believes he and his team-mates are capable of making a push for FOURTH spot and the promotion play-offs – an achievement which, as things stand, would require them to make a 15-point gain on the relegation play-off spot they currently occupy.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher on the sidelines during a match at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com.

Let’s catch Annan first – Kellacher

Although it would take title-winning form to hit those heights, ICT are tasting victory in game, more than they’re losing of late.

But Kellacher is taking their progress one step at a time.

He said: “It’s a really good mindset for Charlie to have. He’s very driven and that is what we like to hear.

“Our main objective is to simply stay in League One. We’re looking to catch Annan, who are eight points ahead right now – that’s all that’s in our heads.

“Listen, if our form takes us beyond that come the end of the season, we’d bite your arm off for that.

“First and foremost, let’s try to stay in this division. Then let’s see where it takes us.”

Double milestones for Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

Kellacher replaced Duncan Ferguson as Caley Thistle boss when the former Everton star was axed by administrators in October.

Since then, Inverness have won four, drawn one and lost three in all competitions.

For Cove manager Paul Hartley, Saturday’s game will be his 500th fixture in management, and his 200 at the helm of the Aberdeen side, during what is his second spell at the Balmoral Stadium.

As well as leading Cove from League Two into the Championship in his first period in charge, Hartley has also bossed Alloa, Falkirk, Dundee and Hartlepool.

Fledgling manager Kellacher is full of praise for his weekend dugout rival – who is also an ally outside of a matchday.

He said: “I’ll be happy to get to those kind of numbers!

“I’m delighted for Paul to reach these milestones – he’s a really good manager and coach.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Paul is a really good guy. He’s honest when he comes to assessing his own team’s performances, as well as opponents’ performances.

“I get on great with him, and he’s always given us bits of advice when we’ve needed it.

“He’s doing a great job at Cove. We know how hard it is in this league.”

Kellacher rates Cove title chances

Cove’s 2-0 victory over Alloa last week has them well-placed to push hard for the top spot in the second half of the season.

And Kellacher, whose team beat Stenhousemuir 1-0 on Saturday, believes Cove are good enough to be in the League One title mix.

He added: “Cove should be considered as contenders – they have enough quality.

“They have some really good players such as Mitch Megginson, Fraser Fyvie, Blair Yule and Declan Glass.

“They’re also really strong at the back, with Michael Doyle and Will Gillingham, for example.

“They also have wide players who can hurt you, such as Adam Emslie, so we know how tough it’s going to be.

“We know this will be a really hard game. This will be the third time we’ve played Cove within the last four weeks, so we know a fair bit about one another.

“We know we will have to be at our best to get a positive result.”

Cove won the cup-tie last month, while the league games have ended 1-1 in Inverness in September and a 2-1 away win for ICT, also last month.

Caley Thistle players giving their all for the fans

Kellacher praised ICT’s fans for their continued backing, and said the side’s fortunes have also been helped by the players giving their all on a daily basis.

He said: “The players give absolutely everything they’ve got.

“I think we’ve probably got the youngest team in League One, and all credit to them.

“They work so hard every day and they take that on to the pitch. That’s all we can ask.

“We can’t ask for more, and that’s what our fans look for as well – they know the players are giving everything for this football club.

“We’ve had a couple of setbacks, but the players have responded each time.

“They are starting to grow as a group and gain more confidence every week.”

Kellacher has several players with knocks and niggles going into the weekend’s clash.

After facing Cove, ICT will kick off the new year next Saturday at home to Dumbarton.

