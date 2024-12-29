Paul Third: Decisions looming on Aberdeen’s out-of-contract players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Decisions looming on Aberdeen’s out-of-contract players

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has some big calls to make as members of his squad near the end of their contract.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-1 draw at Hearts. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

We are down to days rather than weeks until the transfer window opens, and Aberdeen have much to ponder ahead of the 2025 January wheeling and dealing.

A miserable end to 2024 after the best start of any Dons boss in the club’s history for Jimmy Thelin pretty much sums up just how erratic and unpredictable life can be for an Aberdeen fan.

Thelin has remained, publicly at least, a picture of calm as a sea of unrest swells around his club.

The feelgood factor has been replaced by genuine fears of what lies ahead given the club’s truly remarkable loss of form.

It is no surprise that a loss of form combined with a porous defence and a lack of goal threat has added up to troubling December for the Dons.

But with January almost upon them there is now an opportunity to undertake some remediation at Pittodrie.

Thelin has played down the significance of the window, insisting adding new faces is not the cure-all manoeuvre many believe it to be.

He points to the training ground, working with his players and getting more out of them as being the road ahead.

But that doesn’t mean there are still not big decisions to be made.

Should the Dons cash in or let players leave for free?

Let’s start with the out of contract players and deciding what to do about three regular starters should be top of the list.

Jack MacKenzie, Jamie McGrath and Duk are all free to talk to other clubs about pre-contract deals when the window opens on Wednesday.

Aberdeen left-back Jack Mackenzie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
MacKenzie and McGrath have been coy on their future, and likely to be sure of offers from interested parties elsewhere.

If they are looking to move on this summer, and a deal can be done in January, Thelin must ponder whether it is better to cut ties now and reinvest whatever fee the club can get or keep the faith with two players who won’t be here come July.

Then there is Duk. He has been kept away from the media following his extended summer holiday, but given his sabbatical from Scotland until September, it would not be a shock if he did move on in this window.

Aberdeen's Duk slides in for a challenge with the keeper during the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
Duk has tried his best since being welcomed back in the fold but the bloom is off the rose for him and Aberdeen.

The Cape Verde international has gone from being a cult hero to a player who shows fleeting glimpses of what he once was but without a goal threat.

What about Angus MacDonald?

You can add a fourth player into the list too in Angus MacDonald.

A popular figure in the dressing room but a peripheral one on the pitch these days, MacDonald has been little more than a squad player since signing a two-year deal in the summer of 2023.

At 32 he wants regular football but it is clear he is not going to get that with Aberdeen.

Angust MacDonald running with the ball for Aberdeen FC.
If the Dons land their man in Latvia captain Kristers Tobers that will only push MacDonald further down the Pittodrie pecking order.

Perhaps it would be in the benefits of all parties for MacDonald to go where he can play an on-field part.

Given his sterling contribution in helping the Dons rise up the league in 2023 to secure a European berth, if he does want to move on and Aberdeen have suitable cover on board, few would begrudge him a fresh start elsewhere.

