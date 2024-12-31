Council boss urged to quit top job – and take £15k PAY CUT – over Aberdeen bus gates ‘shambles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council boss urged to quit top job – and take £15k PAY CUT – over Aberdeen bus gates ‘shambles’

There will be an emergency meeting just days into 2025, however the ruling SNP and Liberal Democrat group have branded it a "political stunt".

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill is refusing to give in to pressure over bus gates. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

The co-leader of Aberdeen City Council is facing calls to quit a top post – and slash his salary by about £15,000 – after “overseeing the incompetence” of controversial road changes.

Councillors will be dragged back to the chambers for a crisis meeting this week as Ian Yuill is urged to resign as chairman of the committee behind the city centre’s much-maligned transport overhaul.

It will be the second emergency summit in little more than a fortnight.

However, Liberal Democrat local authority veteran Mr Yuill has branded the latest crunch talks a “political stunt” – and accused his rivals of “sniping from the sidelines”.

Ian Yuill put forward plans to scrap the Union Terrace right turn, which led to a disastrous December for the beleaguered council after a year of bus gate complaints. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

How did we get here?

The council’s SNP and Lib Dem ruling group made a major blunder when they voted to remove the right turn ban onto Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace in October.

It was the one concession they made to traders as they voted to make damaging bus gates on Guild Street, Market Street and Bridge Street permanent.

In December, embarrassed officials admitted making a mistake by advising councillors they could do away with just that one part of a package of measures.

But it was Mr Yuill who put his name to the ill-fated plan that resulted in a subsequent screeching U-turn.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill. left, and Christian Allard, right, with First-Bus-Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron in front of one of the new buses.
Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill. left, and Christian Allard, right, with First Bus Scotland managing director Duncan Cameron. Image: First Bus

Demands for Ian Yuill to pay the price for bus gates shambles

The proposed tweak, council lawyers warned, might have presented a legal loophole that could have seen the entire system challenged in court.

Frantic top brass assembled for a crisis meeting on Wednesday, December 18.

At this point, SNP and Lib Dem councillors appeared to slam the door closed on the prospect of further bus gate debate by undoing the vote they made in October.

The right-turn ban is now bound to stay.

The Press and Journal put it bluntly. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But just when they thought the case was closed, opposition members are calling another round of urgent talks.

And this time, they are demanding Mr Yuill pay the price for the mistake by surrendering almost half of his salary.

Labour and Conservative opposition councillors are also pleading for the Scottish Government’s transport chief to intervene…

What is happening now?

Aberdeen City Council’s Conservative group has now proposed a unique form of New Year first footing – by booting Mr Yuill out of his top position.

Tory group leader Rick Brooks said: “I will call on council co-leader, Iain Yuill, who is the convenor of Net Zero Environmental and Transport Committee, to resign.

“Ultimately this incompetence all began under his direction.”

We explain the Aberdeen Union Terrace row that has dominated headlines this week.
A confused passerby tries to make sense of the Union Terrace wrangle. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Ian Yuill must do the honourable thing’

As convener of the committee, Mr Yuill takes home a yearly £34,707.

Were he to take the voluntary demotion, he would be bumped down to £20,099.

But Labour’s M Tauqeer Malik says this would be the “honourable thing” to do.

Mr Malik said: “Councillor Yuill must do the honourable thing and resign as convener.

“It is clear Councillor Yuill no longer has the support of business and citizens following his failure to carry out proper diligence around his motion [on Union Terrace] in October.”

‘This is another political stunt’

Mr Yuill does not appear to be making any resolutions around giving up his convener job, however.

He told The Press and Journal: “Sadly, this is another political stunt by Aberdeen’s Conservative and Labour councillors.”

Ian Yuill and Christian Allard. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Mr Yuill continued: “We have all seen over the last two-and-a-half years that they are more interested in dither, delay, and attacking individuals than in discussing the future of our city.

“Our partnership is working to transform Aberdeen’s city centre.

“All the Conservative and Labour councillors do is snipe from the sidelines.”

‘Ian Yuill should not resign over bus gates’

And he was backed up by co-leader Christian Allard, who heads the council’s SNP group.

Mr Allard said: “I work closely with Ian Yuill every day and he has our full support in both that role and as Net Zero Environment and Transport Convener.

“This is nothing more than a political stunt by the Conservatives.”

With a resignation unlikely to occur, it’s understood that Labour and Conservative councillors will call for a vote of no confidence in Mr Yuill.

The bus gate on Aberdeen's Market Street.
Bus gates in Aberdeen have been controversial. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you think Mr Yuill should step down? Let us know in our comments section below

Could government intervene in Aberdeen’s bus gates saga?

Meanwhile, Tory leaders have highlighted that the paperwork required to make the changes permanent needs to be signed off by the Scottish Government…

And this means that Holyrood could, in theory, have the power to stop the measures from becoming permanent.

The bus gate saga has dominated headlines throughout 2024. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Mr Brooks said this plea was a last-ditch bid to “avoid allowing the SNP/Lib Dem administration to once again fly us blindly into another disaster”.

He added: “I will be calling on the chief executive to write to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport to withhold Scottish Government consent for the permanency of this order.”

What does Transport Scotland say?

However, Scottish transport chiefs indicate it would be unusual to become “directly” involved in such a debate.

A spokesman said: “In Scotland, responsibility for all traffic management on local roads lies with local authorities.”

“Neither Scottish Ministers nor the Scottish Government would become directly involved in their day-to-day duties.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was in Aberdeen with council co-leaders Ian Yuill (centre, left) and Christian Allard (centre, right) and bus bosses to see how the city centre bus gates were working. Image: First
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was in Aberdeen with council co-leaders Ian Yuill (centre, left) and Christian Allard (centre, right) and bus bosses to see how the city centre bus gates were working. Image: First

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson is hopeful that a Common Sense Compromise on the bus gates could yet be reached.

He said: “We urge the council to come back to the table to discuss this – and to carry out full economic impact assessments on the changes.”

When will talks take place?

Just days into 2025, councillors will be plunged back into action.

The Conservatives, backed by Labour, have called a special meeting of the council on Friday, January 3, at 10am.

While wet weather may have forced the cancellation of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party, there could be enough fireworks during the chamber’s showdown to make up for it.

Read more:

Red-faced council chief executive Angela Scott issues public apology over Union Terrace right turn debacle

Explained: Why Union Terrace wrong turn has caused chaos for councillors who ‘didn’t know the rules’

Conversation