New Year’s Eve flood warnings in place across the Highlands – as roads and rail disrupted

Flood warnings are in place in areas of the Highlands and Moray following heavy rainfall in the lead up to New Year.

The Met Office has several weather warnings in place across most of Scotland for the last day of 2024, including an amber warning covering the central Highlands.

This includes places such as Inverness, Aviemore, Kingussie, Carrbridge, Fort William as well as areas near the River Spey in Moray.

The amber warning came into effect at midnight on Tuesday, December 31, and is due to last until 5pm – just hours before Scotland rings in the bells.

Additional yellow weather warnings for rain and snow are in place across the entire north and north-east until right before the clock strikes.

Flood warnings for Speyside

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued dozens of flood warnings for areas like Aviemore, Dulnain Bridge and Kincraig.

The warning states: “Continuing rain across the area means that the River Spey is rising steadily.

“Although we are not expecting the extreme flood levels we predicted yesterday, we still expect the river to reach levels that will cause flooding.

“Areas that have been flooded before should be prepared for flooding to happen and river levels are not expected to peak until late evening on Hogmanay.

“Low lying land, properties and access routes are at risk of flooding from the River Spey around Aviemore, including the Dalfaber Road area and around Inverdruie.”

Areas include Findhorn, Nairn, Speyside, Easter Ross, Wester Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

To find out if your area is likely to be affected by flooding, visit Sepa’s website.

Travel disruption on roads and rail

According to Traffic Scotland, flooding has already caused travel disruption with the A96 Inverness to Elgin road restricted in both directions due to flooding between Forres and Elgin.

Supt Jennifer Valentine of Police Scotland said: “Roads across the area are affected by surface water, and overnight we expect a number of roads, particularly around the Aviemore area, will become flooded.”

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road, a few miles north of Invergordon, has been closed to traffic due to flooding.

The Met Office currently has a yellow warning for snow and rain in place, with snow affecting parts of the Highlands.

The B9176 Struie road has been closed to traffic due to snow, while the A939 Lecht road has also been closed to traffic via the snow gates.

There are also warnings of strong winds in bridges including the Skye and Dornoch Bridges. HGVs are reminded to take care while crossing.

On the railways, Network Rail has issued speed restrictions on several routes due to the severe weather.

This means trains have been delayed or cancelled while some services will take longer to arrive at their destinations.

This includes services on the Highland Main line between Inverness and the Central Belt, the West Highland Line between Glasgow and Oban/Fort William.

Due to the “blanket speed restriction” services between Inverness and Aberdeen are also affected.

According to ScotRail these restrictions are likely to last until January 2.

To find out if you are affected by changes to ScotRail services, visit the ScotRail website.

Bad weather to continue into 2025

Another yellow weather warning will take effect at midnight on January 1 for snow and ice covering most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

This will affect areas including Inverness, Lochaber, Elgin, Aviemore Inverurie, Caithness and Sutherland.

This warning is due to last until 9am on Thursday, January 2.