Red-faced council chief executive Angela Scott issues public apology over Union Terrace right turn debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Red-faced council chief executive Angela Scott issues public apology over Union Terrace right turn debacle

The top official took the blame for failing to identify the legal restrictions surrounding the removal of the right turn ban, saying it was "a mistake and oversight".

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council chief executive Angela Scott has taken the hit for the gross “oversight” on Union Terrace that left the local authority open to legal challenge.

Top brass made a “legally incompetent” decision when they voted to axe the right turn ban on Union Terrace two months ago.

City centre traders hoped this could be an opportunity to launch fresh talks on the controversial bus gate system.

This was not the case for city leaders, however, as the situation quickly escalated into “shambolic chaos” that could have ended with a legal battle against them.

Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

In a shock report released this week, road officers admitted they failed to identify the legal implications lifting the Union Terrace right turn ban could have.

And now, Angela Scott has issued a public apology for their mistake, while taking the blame for the debacle.

‘I’m genuinely sorry that we find ourselves in this position’

In an urgent meeting called to rectify the “bus gate fiasco”, she addressed elected members with clarification on what happened on the day the change was voted through.

Mrs Scott explained: “In reviewing the motion that was agreed, officers did not identify all the implications of the suggested modification and that was a mistake on our part.

“It was a very active meeting with many questions, motions and amendments to consider, and in this case, an oversight has brought us here today.”

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She added: “I’m genuinely sorry that we find ourselves in this position.

“But it is important that officers have the ability to be open when there is an oversight and we can bring forward corrective action.”

There are ‘lessons to be learned’ in Union Terrace ‘bus gate chaos’

Mrs Scott stressed it is “her duty” to minimise the risk of any council decision being challenged in court, and reassured those attending that this will not happen again.

She added: “The team have reflected on what has happened and there are lessons to be learned regarding improved scrutiny – particularly around statutory processes, which can be complex.

“I recognise the frustration that this has caused for our close colleagues in Aberdeen Inspired and for our local businesses.

“We look forward to working together positively for the good of the city.”

Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen bus gates made permanent – AGAIN

Her apology was followed by a string of top officials also offering their pardons to the ruling SNP and Lib Dem group and opposition members.

And every regretful speech concluded with the question “Do you accept the apology?” directed at councillors, and a reassuring “Yes, thank you.”

Assurance manager Vikki Cuthbert was among those also offering apologies.

Aberdeen Inspired boss Adrian Watson later commented: “No apology can blunt the harsh reality of the problems which remain.”

Aberdeen Inspired boss Adrian Watson. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

The meeting quickly turned into a war zone, with the council’s legal team and roads department taking most of the hits for the “chaos” the October decision had wreaked.

However, the SNP and Lib Dem administration – whose vote essentially pushed the lifting of the Union Terrace ban through – did not admit to taking any part in this.

And after four hours of intense debate, council leaders reversed their own decision – setting all of the traffic restrictions in stone despite calls for a rethink.

Read more:

Conversation