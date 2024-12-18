Red-faced council chief executive Angela Scott issues public apology over Union Terrace right turn debacle

Council chief executive Angela Scott has taken the hit for the gross “oversight” on Union Terrace that left the local authority open to legal challenge.

Top brass made a “legally incompetent” decision when they voted to axe the right turn ban on Union Terrace two months ago.

City centre traders hoped this could be an opportunity to launch fresh talks on the controversial bus gate system.

This was not the case for city leaders, however, as the situation quickly escalated into “shambolic chaos” that could have ended with a legal battle against them.

In a shock report released this week, road officers admitted they failed to identify the legal implications lifting the Union Terrace right turn ban could have.

And now, Angela Scott has issued a public apology for their mistake, while taking the blame for the debacle.

‘I’m genuinely sorry that we find ourselves in this position’

In an urgent meeting called to rectify the “bus gate fiasco”, she addressed elected members with clarification on what happened on the day the change was voted through.

Mrs Scott explained: “In reviewing the motion that was agreed, officers did not identify all the implications of the suggested modification and that was a mistake on our part.

“It was a very active meeting with many questions, motions and amendments to consider, and in this case, an oversight has brought us here today.”

She added: “I’m genuinely sorry that we find ourselves in this position.

“But it is important that officers have the ability to be open when there is an oversight and we can bring forward corrective action.”

There are ‘lessons to be learned’ in Union Terrace ‘bus gate chaos’

Mrs Scott stressed it is “her duty” to minimise the risk of any council decision being challenged in court, and reassured those attending that this will not happen again.

She added: “The team have reflected on what has happened and there are lessons to be learned regarding improved scrutiny – particularly around statutory processes, which can be complex.

“I recognise the frustration that this has caused for our close colleagues in Aberdeen Inspired and for our local businesses.

“We look forward to working together positively for the good of the city.”

Aberdeen bus gates made permanent – AGAIN

Her apology was followed by a string of top officials also offering their pardons to the ruling SNP and Lib Dem group and opposition members.

And every regretful speech concluded with the question “Do you accept the apology?” directed at councillors, and a reassuring “Yes, thank you.”

Assurance manager Vikki Cuthbert was among those also offering apologies.

Aberdeen Inspired boss Adrian Watson later commented: “No apology can blunt the harsh reality of the problems which remain.”

The meeting quickly turned into a war zone, with the council’s legal team and roads department taking most of the hits for the “chaos” the October decision had wreaked.

However, the SNP and Lib Dem administration – whose vote essentially pushed the lifting of the Union Terrace ban through – did not admit to taking any part in this.

And after four hours of intense debate, council leaders reversed their own decision – setting all of the traffic restrictions in stone despite calls for a rethink.

Read more: