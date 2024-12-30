Portsoy dance legend Anne gets New Year’s Honour while teaching Scottish country dancing 7,000 miles away in Uruguay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Portsoy dance legend Anne gets New Year’s Honour while teaching Scottish country dancing 7,000 miles away in Uruguay

The sprightly 75-year-old has spent her life teaching Scottish country dancing and helping out in her local community.

Anne McArthur, pictured, has devoted her life to encouraging people to discover the joy of Scottish country dancing
Anne McArthur, pictured, has devoted her life to encouraging people to discover the joy of Scottish country dancing. Image: Anne McArthur
By Rosemary Lowne

When Anne McArthur discovered she was on the New Year Honours list she over 7,000 miles from home teaching Scottish country dancing in South America.

Go-getting yet gracious, the 75-year-old from Portsoy was in her hotel in Montevideo in Uruguay when she got an email telling her that she would be receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to Scottish country dancing and to her local community in Portsoy.

“I’m very honoured to receive this medal,” says Anne.

“I never thought that people noticed what I do so I’m humbled and I’m really honoured.

“I just do things to make life better for other people.”

Anne McArthur is a vibrant force for good when it comes to Scottish country dancing. Image: Anne McArthur

‘Scottish country dancing is my life’

From the moment Anne could walk she hasn’t stopped dancing and has spent her life encouraging others to discover the mental and physical benefits of Scottish country dancing and also Highland dancing.

“I started dancing when I was three and I’ve not stopped,” laughs Anne.

“I don’t intend to stop dancing, I’ll keep going until I’m not able to.

“The reason I love Scottish country dancing is that it’s fun, you make lots of friends but it’s also keeps you fit too.”

Anne, pictured right, dancing in Puno in Peru. Image: Anne McArthur

‘It’s important to raise the profile of Scottish country dancing’

A member of the Banffshire branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society since 1971, Anne has worked tirelessly to promote and preserve the traditional dance.

“I’ve been a Highland dancing teacher since I was 18 and I’ve been doing that for 48 years and I’ve been a Scottish country dance teacher since I was 21,” says Anne.

“It’s very important to me to raise the profile of Scottish country dancing so I’ve taught both locally and abroad.”

Anne, pictured on the left, is happiest when she is dancing and teaching others to dance. Here she is dancing with James Stott from Ellon in Buenos Aires in Argentina. Image: Anne McArthur

‘Dancing in Peru was incredible’

Earlier this month, Anne was raising the profile of Scottish country dancing in South America where she spent over a month travelling and teaching.

“I was teaching Scottish country dancing in Buenos Aires in Argentina with a friend and it as an amazing experience,” says Anne.

“During our trip, we also did Scottish country dancing in this square, 14,000 feet above sea level in Puno in Peru near Lake Titicaca.

“It was incredible especially as it was on the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society’s World Day of Dance.”

Anne, pictured in the orange hat, with her friends in South America. Image: Anne McArthur

Performing for the late Queen…

But one of Anne’s proudest moments was performed for the late Queen and princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at Balmoral Castle back in 2009.

“The most wonderful memory was when the Banffshire branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society were invited to Balmoral to dance for the Queen,” says Anne.

“It was the most exciting day.

“We danced in the tearoom and the Queen was so friendly.

“She was a country dancer herself and she commented on how well we danced and then she went round and talked to our members.

“It was just wonderful.”

The late Queen with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie enjoying a performance by Anne and the members of the Banffshire branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society back in 2009. Image: Anne McArthur

Anne has no plans to slow down in 2025…

Throughout her life, Anne, who has a PHD in education, has not only been a formidable force of nature when it comes to dancing but she has also supported the local community through her work as a school teacher and with Aberdeenshire Council’s education directorate.

The epitome of a community stalwart, Anne is also a director for Portsoy Community Enterprise as well as the director in charge of the Portsoy Salmon Bothy museum.

And looking ahead to 2025, Anne has no plans to slow down.

“Rather than sitting at home, I like to get out and mix with people,” says Anne.

“I enjoy organising things.

“I’m hoping to go to Australia and New Zealand this time next year.”

Read the full list of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire honours here. 

