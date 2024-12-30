Portsoy dance legend Anne gets New Year’s Honour while teaching Scottish country dancing 7,000 miles away in Uruguay

When Anne McArthur discovered she was on the New Year Honours list she over 7,000 miles from home teaching Scottish country dancing in South America.

Go-getting yet gracious, the 75-year-old from Portsoy was in her hotel in Montevideo in Uruguay when she got an email telling her that she would be receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to Scottish country dancing and to her local community in Portsoy.

“I’m very honoured to receive this medal,” says Anne.

“I never thought that people noticed what I do so I’m humbled and I’m really honoured.

“I just do things to make life better for other people.”

‘Scottish country dancing is my life’

From the moment Anne could walk she hasn’t stopped dancing and has spent her life encouraging others to discover the mental and physical benefits of Scottish country dancing and also Highland dancing.

“I started dancing when I was three and I’ve not stopped,” laughs Anne.

“I don’t intend to stop dancing, I’ll keep going until I’m not able to.

“The reason I love Scottish country dancing is that it’s fun, you make lots of friends but it’s also keeps you fit too.”

‘It’s important to raise the profile of Scottish country dancing’

A member of the Banffshire branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society since 1971, Anne has worked tirelessly to promote and preserve the traditional dance.

“I’ve been a Highland dancing teacher since I was 18 and I’ve been doing that for 48 years and I’ve been a Scottish country dance teacher since I was 21,” says Anne.

“It’s very important to me to raise the profile of Scottish country dancing so I’ve taught both locally and abroad.”

‘Dancing in Peru was incredible’

Earlier this month, Anne was raising the profile of Scottish country dancing in South America where she spent over a month travelling and teaching.

“I was teaching Scottish country dancing in Buenos Aires in Argentina with a friend and it as an amazing experience,” says Anne.

“During our trip, we also did Scottish country dancing in this square, 14,000 feet above sea level in Puno in Peru near Lake Titicaca.

“It was incredible especially as it was on the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society’s World Day of Dance.”

Performing for the late Queen…

But one of Anne’s proudest moments was performed for the late Queen and princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at Balmoral Castle back in 2009.

“The most wonderful memory was when the Banffshire branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dancing Society were invited to Balmoral to dance for the Queen,” says Anne.

“It was the most exciting day.

“We danced in the tearoom and the Queen was so friendly.

“She was a country dancer herself and she commented on how well we danced and then she went round and talked to our members.

“It was just wonderful.”

Anne has no plans to slow down in 2025…

Throughout her life, Anne, who has a PHD in education, has not only been a formidable force of nature when it comes to dancing but she has also supported the local community through her work as a school teacher and with Aberdeenshire Council’s education directorate.

The epitome of a community stalwart, Anne is also a director for Portsoy Community Enterprise as well as the director in charge of the Portsoy Salmon Bothy museum.

And looking ahead to 2025, Anne has no plans to slow down.

“Rather than sitting at home, I like to get out and mix with people,” says Anne.

“I enjoy organising things.

“I’m hoping to go to Australia and New Zealand this time next year.”