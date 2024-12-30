New Year’s Honours: The 14 recipients from Oban, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New Year’s Honours: The 14 recipients from Oban, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland

Health workers, a lifeboat rescue volunteer and local fundraisers are among the recipients.

Kirkwall RNLI volunteer Kenneth Gee has been made MBE in the 2025 New Year's Honours.
Kirkwall RNLI volunteer Kenneth Gee has been made MBE in the 2025 New Year's Honours. Image: Kenneth Gee/LinkedIn
By Michelle Henderson

A lifeboat rescue volunteer and a museum curator from Orkney are among 14 people from the West Coast, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland included on the 2025 New Year’s Honours list.

More than a dozen people have been recognised for services to their communities alongside others from across the UK.

Here is the full list New Year’s Honours 2025 recipients from the West Coast, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

Argyll and Bute

MBE

Stuart Cannon is the chairman of Scotland’s oldest family fish farm.

Established in 1972, Kames Fish Farming Ltd by Oban was born as Mr Cannon searched for his own adventure.

Passionate about trout, the angler helped influence and innovate the industry.

Mr Cannon has been made MBE for services to the sustainable development of the aquaculture industry in Scotland.

BEM

Alexandra Munro has been awarded a BEM in recognition of her volunteering service to the community of Ardchattan.

Mary Cattanach has been awarded a BEM in recognition of her volunteering services to the community of Ardchattan.

Lochaber

MBE

Dr Chris Robinson serves as a GP and volunteer in the Lochaber community.

He is known for his podcast, Beyond the Cattle Grid with Dr Chris Robinson, exploring some of the forgotten places of Lochaber’s past.

King Charles has been recognised for his services to the community by being made MBE.

Orkney

MBE

Martin Flett has been made MBE in recognition of his fundraising efforts in supporting cancer sufferers in both Orkney and Shetland.

Mr Flett has been a long-standing supporter of Clan Cancer Support and has raised more than £100,000 to date.

Martin Flett, left, has raised £100,000 for Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan Cancer Support/ Facebook

Earlier this year he was recognised as a Local Hero in honour of his commitment to their work, before being named a patron of the charity.

Kenneth Gee is no stranger to putting his life on the line to help those in danger through his role as a member of Kirkwall Lifeboat.

Mr Gee dedicates his time to serving on the RNLI’s Orkney-based rescue team, assisting individuals stuck at sea.

He has been made MBE for services to maritime safety and to the community in Orkney.

Thomas Muir of Stromness, the exhibitions and education officer at Orkney Museum, has been made MBE for his services to Orkney Folk Tales.

Born on a small farm in Orkney, he is no stranger to the area’s history, archaeology and folklore.

In 1988, Thomas began working at the museum, taking on the role of Assistant Custodian before moving through the ranks.

His love for history and his hometown brings the museum’s exhibitions to life, while he engages with schools and local media to share their work.

Shetland

OBE

Dr Pauline Fullerton, also known as Pauline Wilson, has been made OBE for services to medicine in Shetland.

She’s a Consultant Physician at Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, Shetland.

In 2016, she was awarded the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh’s inaugural William Cullen prize for excellence in teaching and service innovation in NHS Shetland.

Fellow health professional Gordon McFarlane has also been made OBE.

He’s a Consultant General Surgeon at Gilbert Bain Hospital in Shetland and is being recognised for services to rural healthcare in Scotland.

BEM

Andrew Nisbet has been recognised for his role as a community volunteer by King Charles.

Hailing from Yell, he is being honoured for his services to his hometown.

Kathleen Stout has been awarded a BEM for charitable services in her role as a lunch club volunteer through the Royal Voluntary Service.

Western Isles

OBE

Elizabeth McAtear has been made OBE in recognition of her volunteering service to the Western Isles community.

BEM

Charles Nicolson has been recognised for voluntary and charitable services in the Western Isles.

William Lawson, a genealogist in the Western Isles, is being recognised for his services to the community by awarding him a BEM.

You can find lists of New Year’s Honours 2025 recipients in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire plus Moray, Inverness and the Highlands here.

