New Year’s Honours: The 14 recipients from Oban, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland

A lifeboat rescue volunteer and a museum curator from Orkney are among 14 people from the West Coast, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland included on the 2025 New Year’s Honours list.

More than a dozen people have been recognised for services to their communities alongside others from across the UK.

Here is the full list New Year’s Honours 2025 recipients from the West Coast, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

Argyll and Bute

MBE

Stuart Cannon is the chairman of Scotland’s oldest family fish farm.

Established in 1972, Kames Fish Farming Ltd by Oban was born as Mr Cannon searched for his own adventure.

Passionate about trout, the angler helped influence and innovate the industry.

Mr Cannon has been made MBE for services to the sustainable development of the aquaculture industry in Scotland.

BEM

Alexandra Munro has been awarded a BEM in recognition of her volunteering service to the community of Ardchattan.

Mary Cattanach has been awarded a BEM in recognition of her volunteering services to the community of Ardchattan.

Lochaber

MBE

Dr Chris Robinson serves as a GP and volunteer in the Lochaber community.

He is known for his podcast, Beyond the Cattle Grid with Dr Chris Robinson, exploring some of the forgotten places of Lochaber’s past.

King Charles has been recognised for his services to the community by being made MBE.

Orkney

MBE

Martin Flett has been made MBE in recognition of his fundraising efforts in supporting cancer sufferers in both Orkney and Shetland.

Mr Flett has been a long-standing supporter of Clan Cancer Support and has raised more than £100,000 to date.

Earlier this year he was recognised as a Local Hero in honour of his commitment to their work, before being named a patron of the charity.

Kenneth Gee is no stranger to putting his life on the line to help those in danger through his role as a member of Kirkwall Lifeboat.

Mr Gee dedicates his time to serving on the RNLI’s Orkney-based rescue team, assisting individuals stuck at sea.

He has been made MBE for services to maritime safety and to the community in Orkney.

Thomas Muir of Stromness, the exhibitions and education officer at Orkney Museum, has been made MBE for his services to Orkney Folk Tales.

Born on a small farm in Orkney, he is no stranger to the area’s history, archaeology and folklore.

In 1988, Thomas began working at the museum, taking on the role of Assistant Custodian before moving through the ranks.

His love for history and his hometown brings the museum’s exhibitions to life, while he engages with schools and local media to share their work.

Shetland

OBE

Dr Pauline Fullerton, also known as Pauline Wilson, has been made OBE for services to medicine in Shetland.

She’s a Consultant Physician at Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, Shetland.

In 2016, she was awarded the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh’s inaugural William Cullen prize for excellence in teaching and service innovation in NHS Shetland.

Fellow health professional Gordon McFarlane has also been made OBE.

He’s a Consultant General Surgeon at Gilbert Bain Hospital in Shetland and is being recognised for services to rural healthcare in Scotland.

BEM

Andrew Nisbet has been recognised for his role as a community volunteer by King Charles.

Hailing from Yell, he is being honoured for his services to his hometown.

Kathleen Stout has been awarded a BEM for charitable services in her role as a lunch club volunteer through the Royal Voluntary Service.

Western Isles

OBE

Elizabeth McAtear has been made OBE in recognition of her volunteering service to the Western Isles community.

BEM

Charles Nicolson has been recognised for voluntary and charitable services in the Western Isles.

William Lawson, a genealogist in the Western Isles, is being recognised for his services to the community by awarding him a BEM.

