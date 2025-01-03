Humble Portsoy community stalwart Bob Philips receives British Empire Medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humble Portsoy community stalwart Bob Philips receives British Empire Medal

From helping out at the scouts and the local rugby club to championing the rights of local workers and setting up a folk festival, Bob loves nothing more than giving back to his hometown. 

By Rosemary Lowne
Bob Philips, pictured, is humbled to receive the British Empire Medal for his work in the Portsoy community
When Bob Philips and his family moved to Portsoy in 1983, they never intended to stay for long.

But 41 years on and Bob is a steadfast pillar of the thriving coastal community.

From helping out at the scouts and the local rugby club to championing the rights of local workers and setting up a folk festival, the 71-year-old loves nothing more than giving back to his adopted hometown.

And his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition for his work in the Portsoy and district community.

Modest to the core, Bob, a dad-of-three and grandfather of six, says he is extremely humbled to receive the award in the New Year Honours List.

“It’s nice to be put forward for it and to be recognised for the stuff that I do and enjoy doing in the community,” says Bob.

Bob loves giving back to his local community. Image: Bob Philips.

‘I enjoy giving back to the Portsoy community’

Reflecting on his community work, Bob says it all began when he started helping out at the Portsoy and Fordyce Scout group.

“Over the years, I did virtually every job from group Scout leader to chairman,” says Bob.

“I was also at the forefront to get the Scout hall renovated and helped to raise £100,000 through grants and donations to get that done.”

And when Bob wasn’t being a force for good at the Scout hall, he could be found sewing the seeds for success at his beloved Banff Rugby Club.

“I think I’ve done every job under the sun at the rugby club,” says Bob.

“Over the years I’ve been president, treasurer and secretary.”

Bob, pictured with his beloved grandchildren. Image: Bob Philips

Fighting for the rights of local workers…

It wasn’t only in the Scout hall or on the rugby pitch where Bob made a difference though as he also stood up for the rights of local workers through his role as the branch secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS).

“I worked in customs and excise for 37 years and in the last five years before my retirement, I was the branch secretary for the PCS trade union,” says Bob.

“I really enjoyed that work and I think it made a difference to quite a few people hopefully.

“It certainly seemed to be appreciated by a lot of people who told me that they could tell that I worked for my members and not for my own advancement which are complements that I cherish.”

Bob is the chairman of Folk at the Salmon Bothy, pictured. Image: Google

The Haal folk festival…

After retiring, Bob has since thrown himself into setting up and organising the annual Haal folk festival in Portsoy.

“Just around the time I retired The Salmon Bothy in Portsoy was renovated and turned into a public performance space and a museum,” says Bob.

“At the time, there was a meeting held to see if anyone was interested in folk music so I became the chairman of Folk at the Salmon Bothy and started a folk festival called the Haal.”

The annual folk festival, held in June every year, has been a resounding success with people travelling from across the world to experience it.

“It has just gone from strength to strength,” says Bob.

“The folk festival brings a lot of people into the town in the first weekend in June and it also brings people to the local folk club.

“That’s really my focus now, the folk club.”

Bob never planned on staying in Portsoy but he fell in love with the area and has worked tirelessly in the community. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What are Bob’s plans for this year?

With a natural instinct to help his local community, Bob has no plans to slow down this year.

“I like to give something back to the community as you shouldn’t be taking all the time,” says Bob.

Undoubtedly an inspiration to his wife Iona and his three grown-up children, Colin, 45, Iain, 43, and Shona, 41, Bob is also looking forward to spending quality time with his family and also squeezing in a trip to Ireland in their motorhome.

“I’m looking forward to going to Dublin and perhaps I’ll fit in a trip to the Celtic Connections concerts in Glasgow to listen to some folk music,” says Bob.

