America to Australia: Places worldwide that bear the name Elgin

While many will be familiar with Elgin in Moray, some might not be aware that many other locations bear the same name.

In total, 25 other settlements across the world are named after the town in Scotland, all located in former British colonies.

These include; the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, with a whopping 20 places in the States alone.

Many of the towns are a far cry from the Elgin in Moray so here we give you some facts about them.

USA

Utah

Also known as Green River, this small town has a population of under 1,000 people. It was referenced in two chapters of Stephen King’s novel The Stand.

Texas

Known to many as the Sausage Capital of Texas due to the large hot dog factory built in the city. It has a population of just under 10,000 people.

Tennessee

A tiny settlement in Scott County, 65 miles from Knoxville, it has a popular of under 300 people.

South Carolina

Known for the White Pond, this town of 1,600 people has attracted scientists due to the lake’s unique make-up formed during the last Ice Age.

Pennsylvania

A small borough of just over 200 people, it is home to the oldest borough building in Erie County.

Oregon

The city of Elgin is actually named after the Lady Elgin, a ship lost on Lake Michigan.

With a population 1,700 people, the city is most known for its Opera House which opened in 1912.

Missouri

The small township was named after George Elgin, a pioneering citizen. It is close to a large church complex and Christian academy.

Oklahoma

Located in south-west of the state, the town has a population of over 2,100.

It is home to Fort Sill National Cemetery, the second National Cemetery built in the state of Oklahoma.

Ohio

A mere 49 people live in Elgin, Ohio, it has a smattering of houses and is dominated by a massive grain elevator.

North Dakota

According to legend the settlement was named after a committee member checked his Elgin pocket watch and suggested it as a name, during a debate over the original name Shanley, which was disliked.

New York

A piece of land south of Buffalo, there isn’t much to see in Elgin, New York. According to Google Maps, it is close to Bush Hill Forest.

Nevada

Characterised as a “ghost town” it was first settled back in 1882. It is now home to the Elgin Schoolhouse State Historic Site, a one-room schoolhouse museum.

Nebraska

Named after Elgin, Illinois, which in turn was named after the Moray town, it has just over 700 people living there

Minnesota

Named after the Moray town, this 1,700-strong town is known for its annual festival, Elgin Cheese Days – a cheese-themed family festival during the summer.

Kansas

The town is located right on the southern border of Kansas, and neighbouring Oklahoma. It has around 60 people living there.

Iowa

Located in Fayette County, it is termed as a city yet has less then 700 residents.

Illinois

The largest settlement to bear the name Elgin, it has a population of more than 115,000 people – the sixth most-populous city in Illinois.

It is home to the Grand Victoria Casino, a unique riverboat casino on the Fox River.

Arkansas

A small strip of land located along the Black River in Arkansas, no one lives there.

Arizona

A small settlement, it is perhaps most known as the background for the train station sequence in the 1955 film classic Oklahoma!, with Gene Nelson singing and dancing the song “Kansas City”.

Alabama

No permanent population lives in Elgin, Alabama. It was also named after Elgin in Illinois.

New Zealand

Elgin is a suburb within the city of Gisborne on the country’s North Island. It has a population of less than 3,000 people.

South Africa

Located near Cape Town, the Elgin Valley is renowned throughout Africa for its fruit tree orchard including apples and pears, with the UK the top export destination.

Due to its cooler climate within the country, the lush valley now produces grapes for wine-making – an important South African industry.

Canada

Ontario

A community in the town of Saugeen Shores with a population of nearly 8,000.

Its location is in the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation. It was renamed Port Elgin after James Bruce, 8th Earl of Elgin, a former Governor General of Canada.

New Brunswick

Settled in 1811, it was also named after James Bruce, it is now part of a village called the Three Rivers.

It is perhaps most known for its blueberry farming which is a major source of business and employment within the area.

Australia

A small rural spot near the south-west tip of Australia, it is as remote as it comes with no one permanent population anymore.