Firefighters called to busy Bridge of Don street

Firefighters are currently in attendance at a busy Bridge of Don street.

Two fire engines were deployed to Ellon Road following a call at 11.55am today, Thursday, January 2.

The nature of the incident remains unclear.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at Ellon Road.

“We received the call at 11.55am and have sent two appliances.

“We don’t have information on the nature of the incident at the moment.”

Police have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

