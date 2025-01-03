Helicopter makes emergency landing at Aberdeen Airport

A helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at Aberdeen Airport this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the runway to meet the Bristow helicopter, which landed safely.

A video taken by an onlooker shows the helicopter surrounded by emergency vehicles at around 8.30am on Friday, January 3.

It is understood the emergency landing had no impact on normal airport operations.

Bristow has been contacted for comment.

An eyewitness who did not wish to be named told The P&J that the helicopter landed on the east end of the main runway at Aberdeen Airport.

He said: “We saw the emergency vehicles around the helicopter, a couple of fire tenders, one had its foam lance pointing at the rear of the helicopter.

“The ambulances and other vehicles came round to the apron, away from the helicopter so they were called to be on stand-by. There was also a bus that came and took the crew away.

“Around 20 minutes later we saw the helicopter being towed away onto the taxiway and back to the hanger.”

The eyewitness said the helicopter was towed past and he couldn’t spot any exterior signs of damage.

He also noted conditions at the airport were “pretty bad”.

He added: “It was fairly blizzardy. It was still early so low light with intermittent snow showers.”