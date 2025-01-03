Inverurie chemist trialling new system for repeat prescriptions after medical centre cuts phone orders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie chemist trialling new system for repeat prescriptions after medical centre cuts phone orders

Last month, Inverurie Medical Centre announced it would no longer accept orders for prescriptions over the phone.

By Ellie Milne
Will Chemists in Inverurie
Will Chemists, pictured in 2020, is trialling the new service until March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Inverurie chemist has introduced a new service for repeat prescriptions after the town’s medical centre announced it would be cutting its phone orders.

Will Chemists, located on West High Street and Burghmuir Drive, is trialling its new online order service over the next three months.

Patients from the Inverurie and Kintore practices can fill out a “quick and simple” form online and receive a text message when their order is ready to collect.

Inverurie Medical Practice
Inverurie Medical Practice. Image: Google Maps.

Unlike the online ordering service provided by GP practices, patients will not have to register for an account or log in each time they need to request a prescription.

The family-owned pharmacy said the new “easy-to-use” system will cut down on the number of journeys people, including the elderly and less able, have to make to a branch in-person.

In a post shared online, the team wrote: “As you may have seen, Inverurie Medical Practice has ceased telephone ordering of prescriptions through their answerphone and we understand the challenges that you may face as a result of this.

“Most people who require support with their prescriptions have a carer, friend or relative to support them, but travelling to a pharmacy or health centre to order an item can be difficult.

“We would like to reserve ‘ordering by phone’, through us, for those most in need.”

Will Chemists trialling online system for repeat prescriptions

The post continues: “We are pleased to announce that we have an easy-to-use prescription ordering service to save journeys to the pharmacy.

“No registration, no logins, no apps, just a simple online form.

“The current online ordering system at the practice remains in place. We are trialling this system for three months (to end March 2025) and will continue if successful.”

Last month, Inverurie Health and Care Hub announced patients would be unable to order prescriptions via its answering machine from January 1.

Instead, all repeat prescriptions must be ordered online or by handing in a slip to a pharmacy or the practice.

Inverurie Medical Practice will also no longer accept bookings for appointments at its reception desk.

From January 6, all appointments will need to be made over the phone to “improve service efficiency”.

