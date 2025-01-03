Inverurie chemist trialling new system for repeat prescriptions after medical centre cuts phone orders

An Inverurie chemist has introduced a new service for repeat prescriptions after the town’s medical centre announced it would be cutting its phone orders.

Will Chemists, located on West High Street and Burghmuir Drive, is trialling its new online order service over the next three months.

Patients from the Inverurie and Kintore practices can fill out a “quick and simple” form online and receive a text message when their order is ready to collect.

Unlike the online ordering service provided by GP practices, patients will not have to register for an account or log in each time they need to request a prescription.

The family-owned pharmacy said the new “easy-to-use” system will cut down on the number of journeys people, including the elderly and less able, have to make to a branch in-person.

In a post shared online, the team wrote: “As you may have seen, Inverurie Medical Practice has ceased telephone ordering of prescriptions through their answerphone and we understand the challenges that you may face as a result of this.

“Most people who require support with their prescriptions have a carer, friend or relative to support them, but travelling to a pharmacy or health centre to order an item can be difficult.

“We would like to reserve ‘ordering by phone’, through us, for those most in need.”

The post continues: “We are pleased to announce that we have an easy-to-use prescription ordering service to save journeys to the pharmacy.

“No registration, no logins, no apps, just a simple online form.

“The current online ordering system at the practice remains in place. We are trialling this system for three months (to end March 2025) and will continue if successful.”

Last month, Inverurie Health and Care Hub announced patients would be unable to order prescriptions via its answering machine from January 1.

Instead, all repeat prescriptions must be ordered online or by handing in a slip to a pharmacy or the practice.

Inverurie Medical Practice will also no longer accept bookings for appointments at its reception desk.

From January 6, all appointments will need to be made over the phone to “improve service efficiency”.