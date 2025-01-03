Aberdeen flights delayed as passengers wait up to nine hours during weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Transport

Aberdeen flights delayed as passengers wait up to nine hours during weather warning

Some flights are delayed by hours while others have been cancelled as Aberdeen blanketed in snow.

By Ross Hempseed
Flight delays at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Supplied.
Flight delays at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Supplied.

Dozens of flights have been delayed at Aberdeen Airport as the north-east is blanketed in snow.

Some passengers waited more than nine hours during a yellow weather warning for ice – and there’s more disruption on the way, with a Met Office warning for heavy snow in place between midnight on Sunday and 12pm on Monday.

The first flight of the day to London Gatwick was scheduled for 6.35am but took off at 9.11am.

The second 6.35am flight to Shetland, still – as of 4pm – hadn’t taken off, with passengers asked to head to the gate.

Other flights have faced similar delays of between one and three hours with some being cancelled altogether.

This morning, a helicopter made an emergency landing at the airport – however, this is understood not to have impacted flights.

Sumburgh Airport in Shetland is also experiencing disruption.

Flights disrupted from Inverness and Sumburgh

An Aberdeen flight was delayed by nearly seven hours, and a flight to Edinburgh was cancelled.

Flights out of Inverness Airport are also facing delays to destinations including Manchester, Stornoway, and London Luton.

Flight cancellations are not the decision of the airport but of the airline.

Aberdeen Airport has been contacted for comment.

