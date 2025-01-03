Aberdeen flights delayed as passengers wait up to nine hours during weather warning

Dozens of flights have been delayed at Aberdeen Airport as the north-east is blanketed in snow.

Some passengers waited more than nine hours during a yellow weather warning for ice – and there’s more disruption on the way, with a Met Office warning for heavy snow in place between midnight on Sunday and 12pm on Monday.

The first flight of the day to London Gatwick was scheduled for 6.35am but took off at 9.11am.

The second 6.35am flight to Shetland, still – as of 4pm – hadn’t taken off, with passengers asked to head to the gate.

Other flights have faced similar delays of between one and three hours with some being cancelled altogether.

This morning, a helicopter made an emergency landing at the airport – however, this is understood not to have impacted flights.

Sumburgh Airport in Shetland is also experiencing disruption.

Flights disrupted from Inverness and Sumburgh

An Aberdeen flight was delayed by nearly seven hours, and a flight to Edinburgh was cancelled.

Flights out of Inverness Airport are also facing delays to destinations including Manchester, Stornoway, and London Luton.

Flight cancellations are not the decision of the airport but of the airline.

Aberdeen Airport has been contacted for comment.