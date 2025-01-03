Three hillwalkers rescued after facing ‘challenging’ conditions in Cairngorms

Mountain rescue teams worked overnight to help three hillwalkers who got into difficulty when “challenging” weather hit the Cairngorms.

More than 25 members from Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue teams (MRT) were involved in the nine-hour operation on Lairig Ghru.

The three men were in the Pools of Dee area when they called for help at around 9pm on Thursday.

Coordinators from Braemar MRT received reports suggesting at least one of the walkers may be suffering from hypothermia.

Support Manager Bill Dallas said: “The conditions were wintry with snow and strong winds.

“At this time of year hypothermia is a major life-threatening risk to anyone unable to move and generate body heat.

“Therefore, the urgency to deploy MRTs is very real.”

The Braemar team was quickly mobilised for their first callout of 2025 and contacted the Aberdeen MRT for support.

A HM Coatguard search and rescue helicopter was also dispatched to transport MRT members to the location where the walkers were stranded.

“Due to the weather conditions last night, the helicopter was only able to get us within eight kilometres of where the walkers were reported to be,” Bill added.

“However, this was still a great help and allowed us to deploy boots on the ground quicker.”

The teams were able to successfully track down the trio and gave them shelter so they could be assessed by a medical technician.

Two all-terrain vehicles were then deployed to help reduce the time the men would be walking back down the hill while exposed to the elements.

Bill continued: “After a slow but steady walk down the Lairig Ghru the three walkers and team members reached the vehicles and were driven to Braemar.

“The remaining rescuers then made their way on foot to Derry Lodge and onwards. The incident was complete at 6.30am with everyone returning safely to the Braemar base.”

Anyone who is planning a day in the Scottish hills this winter is encouraged to read the Think Winter advice on the Mountaineering Scotland website.

Bill added: “Plan your day and carry all the equipment advised and just as importantly have the skills to use it.”