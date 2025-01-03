Three hillwalkers rescued after facing ‘challenging’ conditions in Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three hillwalkers rescued after facing ‘challenging’ conditions in Cairngorms

Braemar Mountain Rescue team shared details from its first callout of 2025.

By Ellie Milne
Braemar MRT at Lairig Ghru
Three hillwalkers got into difficulty in the Cairngorm Mountains. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.

Mountain rescue teams worked overnight to help three hillwalkers who got into difficulty when “challenging” weather hit the Cairngorms.

More than 25 members from Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue teams (MRT) were involved in the nine-hour operation on Lairig Ghru.

The three men were in the Pools of Dee area when they called for help at around 9pm on Thursday.

Coordinators from Braemar MRT received reports suggesting at least one of the walkers may be suffering from hypothermia.

Support Manager Bill Dallas said: “The conditions were wintry with snow and strong winds.

Lairig Ghru
The walkers got into difficulty in the snow and heavy winds. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.

“At this time of year hypothermia is a major life-threatening risk to anyone unable to move and generate body heat.

“Therefore, the urgency to deploy MRTs is very real.”

Hillwalkers rescued from Cairngorms

The Braemar team was quickly mobilised for their first callout of 2025 and contacted the Aberdeen MRT for support.

A HM Coatguard search and rescue helicopter was also dispatched to transport MRT members to the location where the walkers were stranded.

“Due to the weather conditions last night, the helicopter was only able to get us within eight kilometres of where the walkers were reported to be,” Bill added.

“However, this was still a great help and allowed us to deploy boots on the ground quicker.”

The teams were able to successfully track down the trio and gave them shelter so they could be assessed by a medical technician.

Two all-terrain vehicles were then deployed to help reduce the time the men would be walking back down the hill while exposed to the elements.

Braemar Mountain Rescue team on Lairig Ghru
All three walkers returned to base in Braemar with the MRT members. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.

Bill continued: “After a slow but steady walk down the Lairig Ghru the three walkers and team members reached the vehicles and were driven to Braemar.

“The remaining rescuers then made their way on foot to Derry Lodge and onwards. The incident was complete at 6.30am with everyone returning safely to the Braemar base.”

Anyone who is planning a day in the Scottish hills this winter is encouraged to read the Think Winter advice on the Mountaineering Scotland website.

Bill added: “Plan your day and carry all the equipment advised and just as importantly have the skills to use it.”

