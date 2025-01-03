Inverness man threatened to ‘beat’ ex and ‘cut up’ her family after break up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Inverness man threatened to ‘beat’ ex and ‘cut up’ her family after break up

Two black kitchen knives were seized by the police at one of two nasty disturbances caused by Craig MacLeod, who was said to be a heavy drinker at the time.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Inverness man threatened to “beat” his former lover and “cut up” her relatives after the couple had separated.

Craig MacLeod, of the city’s Thornbush Road, admitted behaving in a threatening manner on two occasions in June 2022 and January 2023.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that on the first occasion, the 34-year-old turned up at his ex-partner’s home in the South Kessock area of the Highland capital.

He began shouting and swearing outside – making demands – and people at the scene of the disturbance asked the drunk to leave the area.

Although MacLeod left the street, he returned only half an hour later, this time pushing his way into the house and hurling threats at his ex-girlfriend’s new partner.

‘I could easily finish you off’

MacLeod told the man he would “come back and finish him off” and he was “going to get a knife”.

The court heard that MacLeod then approached his ex-girlfriend and got into her face.

MacLeod remarked: “I could easily beat you up now since we are not together. I could easily finish you off.”

An elderly neighbour heard the nasty commotion and asked MacLeod to leave.

On January 14 last year, a second incident unfolded on Mackenzie Street in Stornoway.

On that occasion, MacLeod damaged two cars using a knife before threatening the vehicle owners when they challenged him.

‘I’m gonna cut them up’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that MacLeod then travelled to another street in the north of Stornoway, where members of his ex-partner’s family lived.

He shouted and swore, causing people at the ugly scene to call the police as they feared for their safety.

“The residents went into the street to ask him to stop,” Mrs Gair explained, adding: “At this time, he took a knife from his pocket and waved it in their general direction.

“When the accused heard sirens, he made off but was arrested.”

Witnesses saw MacLeod drop something and police recovered two black kitchen knives.

MacLeod told officers: “I am not going to lie. I went there with intentions. My intentions were to smash the two of them. I was gonna cut them up.

“I don’t care. I’m gonna cut them up. Just see, when I get out of here.”

Lawyer claims his menacing knife-wielding client is ‘trying to live a quiet life’

MacLeod later pled guilty to two charges of threatening behaviour, vandalism and
possession of knives.

His defence lawyer Rory Gowans said his client admitted what he had done once he sobered.

“He was in a pretty dark place at the time and was heavily under the influence of alcohol,” Mr Gowans added.

“He is currently under supervision so a report will be required. He is trying to live a quiet life.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing MacLeod to allow criminal justice officials time to produce a background report on the offender.

MacLeod was bailed until the next hearing scheduled for February 11 next month.

