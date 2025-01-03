Inverness man threatened to ‘beat’ ex and ‘cut up’ her family after break up

An Inverness man threatened to “beat” his former lover and “cut up” her relatives after the couple had separated.

Craig MacLeod, of the city’s Thornbush Road, admitted behaving in a threatening manner on two occasions in June 2022 and January 2023.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that on the first occasion, the 34-year-old turned up at his ex-partner’s home in the South Kessock area of the Highland capital.

He began shouting and swearing outside – making demands – and people at the scene of the disturbance asked the drunk to leave the area.

Although MacLeod left the street, he returned only half an hour later, this time pushing his way into the house and hurling threats at his ex-girlfriend’s new partner.

‘I could easily finish you off’

MacLeod told the man he would “come back and finish him off” and he was “going to get a knife”.

The court heard that MacLeod then approached his ex-girlfriend and got into her face.

MacLeod remarked: “I could easily beat you up now since we are not together. I could easily finish you off.”

An elderly neighbour heard the nasty commotion and asked MacLeod to leave.

On January 14 last year, a second incident unfolded on Mackenzie Street in Stornoway.

On that occasion, MacLeod damaged two cars using a knife before threatening the vehicle owners when they challenged him.

‘I’m gonna cut them up’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that MacLeod then travelled to another street in the north of Stornoway, where members of his ex-partner’s family lived.

He shouted and swore, causing people at the ugly scene to call the police as they feared for their safety.

“The residents went into the street to ask him to stop,” Mrs Gair explained, adding: “At this time, he took a knife from his pocket and waved it in their general direction.

“When the accused heard sirens, he made off but was arrested.”

Witnesses saw MacLeod drop something and police recovered two black kitchen knives.

MacLeod told officers: “I am not going to lie. I went there with intentions. My intentions were to smash the two of them. I was gonna cut them up.

“I don’t care. I’m gonna cut them up. Just see, when I get out of here.”

Lawyer claims his menacing knife-wielding client is ‘trying to live a quiet life’

MacLeod later pled guilty to two charges of threatening behaviour, vandalism and

possession of knives.

His defence lawyer Rory Gowans said his client admitted what he had done once he sobered.

“He was in a pretty dark place at the time and was heavily under the influence of alcohol,” Mr Gowans added.

“He is currently under supervision so a report will be required. He is trying to live a quiet life.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing MacLeod to allow criminal justice officials time to produce a background report on the offender.

MacLeod was bailed until the next hearing scheduled for February 11 next month.

