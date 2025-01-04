Emergency services race to crash on Aberdeen’s South College Street after traffic light malfunction

A car has crashed following a traffic light malfunction on a busy Aberdeen street this afternoon.

A white Volkswagen Polo has sustained heavy damage to its front after being involved in a collision on South College Street at its junction with Millburn Street.

Police officers rushed to the site of the incident around 4pm this afternoon, where they currently remain directing traffic.

However, it is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured at this time.

The crash follows an ongoing malfunction with traffic lights in the area.

Drivers are currently being forced to navigate the four-way junction on South College Street which links the busy road with Millburn Street and Palmerston Place manually, after a complete malfunction with the lights.

The pedestrian call buttons which allow passers-by to cross are also out of use.

Police Scotland and Aberdeen City Council have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

