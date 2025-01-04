Highland mum, 59, aiming for world record in first all-woman row across the Atlantic

A Highland mum of three is hoping to break a world record by rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean alongside her three friends this year.

Fiona Deakin, 59, from Cromarty, could be celebrating her 60th birthday in the midst of a 60-day continuous row which will take her all the way to Antigua, setting off from Tenerife.

Set to take place in December 2025, it would be the first time a team completely comprised of women will have completed the task.

She is set to be taking on the epic 3,000 mile journey alongside her her three rowing mates, which make up the team known as Scotland the Wave.

Andrena McShane-Kerry, Nicky Matthews, and Heather MaCallum, who all make up the daring team alongside Fiona, and they are under no illusions just how challenging the task will be.

To complete the journey, it is estimated to take from 45 to 60 days of continuous ‘two hours on, two hours off’ rowing.

The say that “living off rehydrated foods, salt sores, sleep deprivation, sea sickness, 40ft waves, wild storms and a few visits from whales, sharks and blue marlins” are all part of the experience.

Age no barrier for Scotland the Wave rower Fiona

Fiona, a bed and breakfast owner, speaking to The Press and Journal, explained why she wanted to participate in such a task.

She said: “After Covid I wanted to do something amazing, before I wasn’t able anymore.

“A really good friend of mine died of a brain haemorrhage, and she used to play hockey for Scotland and things. It just makes you think that you are not here for very long.

“So I thought ‘why not.'”

She added: “I’ve always just thought that if you want to do something then you should just do it.

“We are all very ordinary women, and it feels great to have so many people behind us on our journey. It just shows you can accomplish anything you set your mind to really.”

Scotland the Wave was formed by Andrena three years ago, after she started a search for avid rowers to compete in the ‘The World’s Toughest Row.’

Despite having no rowing experience previously, she responded to Andrena’s online plea – and was given the nod.

Now in the present day, the four of them are “best of friends” ahead of the competition kicking off in December of this year.

Fiona said: “Andrena decided three years ago that she wanted to row across the Atlantic so her and Nikki needed to put together a team for that.

“I got involved after I seen it advertised on Facebook. But I never thought I would get in because I’ll be nearly 60 when I do it.

“But we all got on really well, and that is just as important as being fit – you need to be able to work as a team. Because we will be on a boat packed in for a couple of months.”

Race ongoing for rowing funds

To compete in the race, Scotland the Wave need to raise £150,000 to cover the cost of equipment, food and entry fee.

Fundraising is currently ongoing, with a whopping £86,000 already mustered by generous backers.

Once the race is completed, their ocean row boat and equipment is set to be sold, with those monies going to a selection of charities.

The proceeds are to go towards Breast Cancer UK, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, (RNLI) the Scottish Air Ambulance, and Simba.

“We have to buy the boat and it costs £25,000 to enter the race as well, and we have to buy the food you need as well which is about £10,000 on top of that,” Fiona continued.

“We have added up that the whole thing is going to cost about £150,000, just to get to the start line.

“but afterwards, we are going to be selling the boat and all of the equipment which all goes to charity. So each charity is guaranteed to get about £25,000 each.”

You can donate towards Fiona and her daring team’s cause via her GoFundMe here.