Royal China takeaway in Peterculter closes permanently

The business has 'ceased trading' immediately.

By Graham Fleming
The North Deeside Road takeaway has announced its imminent closure. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Prominent Peterculter takeaway, Royal China, has announced its permanent closure.

The North Deeside Road restaurant confirmed the news yesterday in a statement which said that the business will cease trading immediately.

Factors including “medical grounds” have been cited as part of the reason for the closure.

The restaurant will cease trading “immediately.” Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

It comes after a series of temporary closures announced over the summer for the Chinese restaurant.

But, staff at the North Deeside Road establishment publicly reiterated on Sunday evening that the business would not reopen “under its current management.”

Royal China Peterculter announces closure

A statement released by the restaurant reads: “We are sad to be announcing the permanent closure of Royal China under its current management.

“This is not the announcement we wanted or expected to make when we announced an indefinite closure back in July.

“However, certain factors including medical grounds have resulted in this action being taken – and the business has ceased trading.

“We apologise for the silence over the last few months.

“We thank you for all your support you gave us for almost two years.”

Conversation