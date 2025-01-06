Motherwell v Aberdeen Ref Watch: Slobodan Rubezic had to be shown red card after falling hook, line and sinker for Tony Watt antics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motherwell v Aberdeen Ref Watch: Slobodan Rubezic had to be shown red card after falling hook, line and sinker for Tony Watt antics

Finlay Elder on why Aberdeen defender Rubezic's flashpoint with Motherwell's Tony Watt 'would result in a red card in close to 100% of instances'.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic has an altercation with Motherwell's Tony Watt for which he was shown a red card. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen continued their poor run with a 2-0 loss at Motherwell – a game which some might label controversial from a refereeing standpoint.

The man in charge at Fir Park was Nick Walsh, assisted on VAR by Gavin Duncan.

Let’s look at the fixture’s big flashpoint:

With Motherwell newly 1-0 up in the first half, any chance of the Dons getting back into the game were seriously impeded by Walsh’s call to send off Reds centre-half Slobodan Rubezic.

As time wound down on the opening period, Rubezic had the ball around the halfway line, just in front of the Motherwell dugout.

As he tussled with Well’s Tony Watt, he couldn’t do enough to keep the ball in play and ran it out for a throw-in, hitting the deck in the process.

Watt, in response, clearly leaned down to say something – I imagine not very friendly – to Rubezic.

Hook, line, and sinker, Rubezic took the bait, responding by quickly leaping to his feet, and in the process moving his head up towards the bent-over Watt’s head, before pushing the opposition player to the ground.

Referee Walsh was quick to blow his whistle, and then appeared to be in conversation with the fourth official as he debated what card to show to the Rubezic for his reaction.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic is shown a red card by referee Nick Walsh following a confrontation with Motherwell’s Tony Watt. Image: SNS.

Ultimately, after briefly conferring with his fellow official, a red card was shown and Aberdeen were down to 10 men.

As far as moments of head-to-head contact go, it was relatively soft.

There wasn’t a lot of contact before the shove, and Watt, who was clearly trying to get a reaction out of the Aberdeen player, made an absolute meal of Rubezic’s actions.

But, based on what happened, and under the rules of the modern game with regards violent conduct – “a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face” – I would go as far to say Rubezic’s reaction would result in a red card in close to 100% of instances.

As a result of the wording, as soon as you motion with your head towards a player, you are asking the referee to make a decision, and the subsequent two-handed push to floor Watt would only have served to tip the officials towards dismissal.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic has an altercation with Motherwell’s Tony Watt. Image: Shutterstock.

Rubezic made his first mistake in falling for the antics from Watt.

VAR looked at the incident, but naturally – due to incident and the rules – backed the referee’s call to show the red card.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

