Controversial Inverurie car wash poised to stay after owner makes changes

Neighbours complained there was "excessive noise" coming from the facility and spray from power washers blasting into their gardens.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The controversial car wash at Church Terrace, Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
An Inverurie car wash which opened without planning permission could be here to stay after the owner made efforts to appease angry neighbours.

The Church Terrace facility has caused a stir with those living next door who complained it has “disrupted the residential peace”.

Businessman Ilim Tanyelli converted the former builders yard last year, but did so without getting the go-ahead from Aberdeenshire Council.

The Inverurie car wash is causing concerns. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The site at the corner of St Andrews Gardens and Glebe Road had been lying empty for two months before the facility was created.

But, residents complained there was “excessive noise” coming from the car wash, as well as spray from power washers straying into their gardens.

Inverurie residents voiced their car wash concerns

Five letters of objection against the Elims Hand Car Wash were sent to the local authority by furious neighbours.

Anne Chapman noted that there has been a “considerable” increase in vehicles – which has created traffic problems.

She also said that there has been more noise coming from the site since the car wash opened.

The car wash signage has not been popular with neighbours. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While Duncan Stewart believes that a number of issues have been left unresolved.

He said the extended opening hours has “disrupted the residential peace”, particularly at the weekend.

“The noise from power washers and vacuums remain very noticeable, impacting the quiet enjoyment of our homes,” he said.

Mr Stewart also took issue with the car wash sign facing George Square claiming it “affects the aesthetic of the street and looks out of place”.

But, three residents gave the plan their support.

They argued it makes good use of an old building and increases choice in Inverurie.

Car wash operations to be tweaked

Mr Tanyelli has since made some changes to address residents’ concerns.

His proposal will go before members of the Garioch area committee next week.

While the car wash was initially due to operate from 9.30am to 5.30pm every day, this has been amended slightly so it would close at 6pm instead.

A one-way system would be implemented on site, with vehicles entering from St Andrews Gardens.

The Elims Hand Car Wash in Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cars will be washed inside the building one at a time, before they are moved on to valeting bays for a more thorough clean.

Once they are polished and ready to go, vehicles will leave via Church Terrace.

Mr Tanyelli has also unveiled plans to fit high speed roller doors to the building in a bid to reduce any noise from the loud power washers.

