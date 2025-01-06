Fraserburgh support worker grabbed colleague’s breasts and squeezed another’s bottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh support worker grabbed colleague’s breasts and squeezed another’s bottom

Zoe Paul - who was working for Cornerstone Community Care - has been reprimanded by watchdogs.

By Ross Hempseed
The Shetland-based social service worker has been issued a warning from the Scottish Social Services Council.
A Fraserburgh support worker has been given a warning following inappropriate behaviour. Image: Shutterstock/ Fizkes.

A Fraserburgh support worker has received a warning from watchdogs after inappropriately touching two colleagues while at work.

Zoe Paul was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council for her actions as a support practitioner for Cornerstone Community Care.

Registered in Fraserburgh, Paul faced allegations that on August 12, 2024, she stood behind a female colleague and grabbed her breasts without her consent.

She went on to slap the colleague on the bottom, as well as touch another colleague in the same area.

On August 15, she squeezed a third colleague’s bottom without her consent.

On August 16, she encouraged a service user to tell her to “shut up” by saying to them “what do we tell people who are annoying you?”

The panel felt Paul’s behaviour had impaired her fitness.

‘You have disrespected your colleagues’

The report stated: “By inappropriately touching your colleagues without their consent, you have not maintained professional boundaries.

“You have disrespected your colleague’s expectations they can go to work and not be made to feel uncomfortable by another colleague’s behaviour towards them.

“While you may not have intentionally set out to make your colleagues feel this way, you have repeated this behaviour on several occasions, with no regard to how you might be making your colleagues feel.”

The report made clear that Paul’s actions were not sexually motivated and while colleagues were uncomfortable, they recognised her actions were intended as humour.

In reference to the August 16 incident, the report stated: “It is not dignified to encourage a person you support to communicate with you, or anyone else, in this manner.

“If that behaviour was to be repeated, the individual’s family may be
concerned about the lack of respect shown to their family member.”

Paul showed insight and regret for her actions, and a good reference from her manager went in her favour with the SSSC panel.

The SSSC concluded the appropriate punishment was a two-year warning on her file, effective January 2.

Support worker ‘no longer employed by Cornerstone’

Colin Phillips, director of delivery for Cornerstone said: “The health, wellbeing and safety of our colleagues and the people we support is an absolute priority for Cornerstone, and we take any allegations of inappropriate behaviour very seriously.

“As per our organisational policies, a thorough investigation was carried out and our internal procedures were followed.

“The person involved is no longer employed by Cornerstone. The SSSC were kept informed and upon conclusion of our investigation we reported the findings and outcomes to them.”

Conversation