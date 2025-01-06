Here’s Jimmy Thelin’s message to concerned Aberdeen fans as winless collapse hits 10 games

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has urged concerned supporters to “never stop believing” that he can bring success to the club despite a 10-game winless run.

Swede Thelin began his Pittodrie career with a bang by leading the Dons to a record-breaking 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions – with 15 wins.

However, the form has collapsed, with Aberdeen crashing to a fifth successive Premiership defeat with a 2-0 loss at Motherwell.

The struggling Reds have taken just three points from the last possible 30 and have dropped from being level on points with champions and leaders Celtic to fourth place.

Dons boss Thelin remains unwavering in his belief he will not only lead Aberdeen out of their slump, but make them stronger in the bid for success.

And to deliver this, Thelin has been backed by the Pittodrie hierarchy to strengthen during the January transfer window.

Preston North End’s Danish winger Jeppe Okkels is set to be Thelin’s first signing of what could be a busy transfer window for the Pittodrie gaffer.

Okkels played for Thelin at Elfsborg in Sweden before he was sold to Dutch club Utrecht in a £3million deal in January 2023.

The 25-year-old then moved to Preston from Utrecht in a £1.7m transfer this summer, but has struggled to get regular game-time at Deepdale after a managerial change.

Aberdeen have agreed an initial loan deal with Preston for the wideman with the option to make the move permanent should he impress.

Former Danish under-21 international Okkels arrived in the Granite City on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s bid to sign centre-back

Aberdeen have also made an offer to Swiss top-flight club Grasshoppers for Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers.

Capped 37 times, Latvian national team captain Tobers, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Recently-appointed Aberdeen head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida is working hard on a number of transfer targets as the Dons aim to correct their form tailspin.

When asked if he had a message for the club’s supporters, Thelin said: “Never stop believing.

“We are in a really difficult part now – yet there were still so many of our supporters at Motherwell.

“They stayed until the end of the game, and they have to keep believing and stay together. That is the most important thing, to be strong.

“In the second half, when a man down, the players showed their character is strong and good.

“We are in a really difficult moment as a team right now.

“However, as long as we can keep this togetherness we are going to come out of this situation and be much stronger.”

Aberdeen face defensive crisis

As Thelin and his recruitment team close in on signing targets, the Swede must also deliver wins to stop the winless slump.

Next up for Aberdeen is a home clash against Hearts on Sunday, before a midweek trip to face Rangers at Ibrox.

The disappointment of the loss at Motherwell was compounded by confirmation Gavin Molloy and Ester Sokler will both be ruled out long-term by injury.

Striker Sokler was taken off injured in the recent 2-1 loss against Ross County and centre-back Molloy was not in the match-day squad at Motherwell.

Centre-back Rubezic will also be suspended for the clash against Hearts, having received a straight red card in the loss to Well at Fir Park.

Thelin focused on building Aberdeen

Thelin is experiencing the first real test of his Aberdeen career.

The defeat at Motherwell was the first time the Dons had lost five straight Premiership matches since October 2021, and Aberdeen have failed to register a clean sheet in the last 12 games.

The problems to be fixed are mounting up for Thelin – but he is adamant he will get Aberdeen back on track.

Thelin said: “For me it is the first time I have gone through this period as a manager.

“It is really important that you are strong and focus on the right things and do not hesitate in what you believe in.

“You must understand the direction of the team you want to keep building. I think that is the most important thing.

“Do not hesitate in the things you want to get through to keep progressing as a team and get better.

“It is so easy to doubt the wrong things in these kind of situations, but I still believe.”