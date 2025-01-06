Kintore beauty queen sets sights on Miss International title in Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kintore beauty queen sets sights on Miss International title in Florida

Taylor Clark, who has Down Syndrome, will travel to America this summer to compete in the Pure International 2025 pageant. 

Taylor dancing in a blue dress with pink cape on stage
Taylor secured the title of Miss Pure International UK at the Pure International Pageant in Wales in December. Image: Clair Clark.
By Michelle Henderson

A Kintore beauty queen is setting her sights on Florida as she prepares to compete for the title of Miss International.

Taylor Clark will travel to Orlando in June to compete in the Pure International 2025 pageant.

The 24-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, is helping to open doors for others like her through her success on the pageant stage.

In August last year, Taylor and her mum Clair travelled to Belgium to compete in the Natural Beauty International finals.

Taylor secured second place, clinching a total of eight awards and went on to be selected to compete at the Pure International Pageant in Wales in December.

Taylor, dressed in a long green dress and a black sash, holding a silver crown on her head.
Taylor and her mum Clair will travel to Orlando, Florida in June to compete on the world stage. Image: Clair Clark.

Last month, she went on to claim the title of Miss Pure International UK as her mum earned the title of Elite Ms Scotland.

Now, the pair have set their sights on Florida to strut their stuff on the world stage.

Pageants help to bring Taylor out of her shell

Speaking to The Press and Journal, mum Clair described it as a “chance of a lifetime” for her daughter.

She said that pageants have helped Taylor overcome her struggles with anxiety, and recalled her daughter’s confidence hitting “rock bottom” following the Covid pandemic.

“I am so proud of her,” she said.

“Pageants have done a lot for Taylor. Her people skills, going out and speaking to people, her confidence – these are all the things I wanted for her.

“It is the chance of a lifetime for her. If she doesn’t win, it’s the experience that counts.”

Clair Clark with blonde hair dressed in a long green dress.
Clair Clark will compete alongside her daughter in Florida for the international title in her category. Image: Clair Clark.

However, Taylor’s involvement hasn’t always been met with support.

Clair admits she came under fire for allowing her daughter to compete.

She added: “We did get a lot of stick for it for putting Taylor through. I got accused of neglecting her by putting her in for these things because everybody thinks beauty pageants are kids wearing full-on make-up.

“It’s not like that.”

With their Orlando trip just six months away, the Clark family are aiming to raise proceeds to help meet the £6,000 price tag.

Shotz Pool and Snooker Aberdeen have thrown their support behind the duo alongside Jim Reid Car Sales, who have donated £100.

Anyone interested in offering their support can contact Clair at the following email, Clair2008@live.co.uk.

Conversation