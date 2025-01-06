Kintore beauty queen sets sights on Miss International title in Florida

A Kintore beauty queen is setting her sights on Florida as she prepares to compete for the title of Miss International.

Taylor Clark will travel to Orlando in June to compete in the Pure International 2025 pageant.

The 24-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, is helping to open doors for others like her through her success on the pageant stage.

In August last year, Taylor and her mum Clair travelled to Belgium to compete in the Natural Beauty International finals.

Taylor secured second place, clinching a total of eight awards and went on to be selected to compete at the Pure International Pageant in Wales in December.

Last month, she went on to claim the title of Miss Pure International UK as her mum earned the title of Elite Ms Scotland.

Now, the pair have set their sights on Florida to strut their stuff on the world stage.

Pageants help to bring Taylor out of her shell

Speaking to The Press and Journal, mum Clair described it as a “chance of a lifetime” for her daughter.

She said that pageants have helped Taylor overcome her struggles with anxiety, and recalled her daughter’s confidence hitting “rock bottom” following the Covid pandemic.

“I am so proud of her,” she said.

“Pageants have done a lot for Taylor. Her people skills, going out and speaking to people, her confidence – these are all the things I wanted for her.

“It is the chance of a lifetime for her. If she doesn’t win, it’s the experience that counts.”

However, Taylor’s involvement hasn’t always been met with support.

Clair admits she came under fire for allowing her daughter to compete.

She added: “We did get a lot of stick for it for putting Taylor through. I got accused of neglecting her by putting her in for these things because everybody thinks beauty pageants are kids wearing full-on make-up.

“It’s not like that.”

With their Orlando trip just six months away, the Clark family are aiming to raise proceeds to help meet the £6,000 price tag.

Shotz Pool and Snooker Aberdeen have thrown their support behind the duo alongside Jim Reid Car Sales, who have donated £100.

Anyone interested in offering their support can contact Clair at the following email, Clair2008@live.co.uk.