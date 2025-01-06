Police close section of Persley Bridge

Police have closed Persley Bridge in Aberdeen while they deal with an ongoing incident.

Emergency services were called to the Danestone area of the city at around 6pm on Monday.

It is understood the northbound lane of the bridge heading towards Bridge of Don has been cordoned off by officers.

Motorists are still able to travel southbound over the bridge, however, traffic is building in the area.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Paramedics are also believed to be in attendance.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.