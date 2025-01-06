Jeppe Okkels on Aberdeen transfer and Jimmy Thelin relationship – ‘I know what he expects’

Jeppe Okkels says a reunion with former Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin at Aberdeen feels perfect for both.

The 25-year-old winger has joined on loan from English Championship side Preston North End, with the deal including an option to buy should Okkels impress at the Dons.

Dane Okkels has had a frustrating 12 months since departing Swedish Allsvenskan outfit Elfsborg.

Following a short-lived spell at Dutch side Utrecht (who he joined for £3million), which was hampered by a knee injury, Okkels has struggled for game-time since switching to Preston on a three-year deal in the summer.

Having played his best football at Elfsborg under Thelin – scoring 29 goals and providing 16 assists in 118 appearances – Okkels talked up the pair’s understanding of one another at a time where the manager is trying to bolster his Dons squad and guide his charges out of a now-10-game winless spiral.

In an unveiling interview with RedTV, Okkels said: “I know him and what he expects from his players, what he wants and how he sees football.

“That’s something I’ve been doing well in before.”

‘Hopefully I can bring some quality to the team’

Okkels added: “I came from Preston where I was lacking game-time.

“I think it can be a good mix.

“Hopefully I can bring some quality to the team, and then as well I can hopefully catch a lot of time on the pitch, which I need, and which I’m really looking forward to.”

The opening to Thelin’s Aberdeen tenure following his summer arrival saw him win 10 of his first 11 Premiership matches, but Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Motherwell – the continuation of a dramatic downturn in form – means the Dons have gone from chasing champions Celtic and well-clear in second-place, to fourth, with a slim margin over Well below them in the standings.

The boss has asked the Red Army to keep “believing” in his Aberdeen revolution.

Okkels is a believer after three seasons under Thelin at Elfsborg from 2020 to 2023.

“He’s one of the managers like who I feel is really down to earth,” Okkels said.

“He’s really hard-working, but calm as well – not just focusing on the weekend, but focusing on the process.

“I only have good things to say.”

Okkels on talents: ‘I would rather show it on the pitch than talk about it!’

Despite his existing relationship with Thelin, however, Okkels – who flew into Aberdeen on Sunday night, before visiting the Cormack Park training ground and completing his move on Monday – knows his Elfsborg stint is in the past… and only his performances under Thelin for the Dons will matter now.

On his strengths as a winger, Okkels said: “I would love to show that I’m not only like good on the ball and want to do nice things – I also want to work hard and help the team.

“Hopefully I can show that to start with, and top the hard work off hopefully with a bit of goals and assists in the end of the day.

“I just want to get going and, yeah, use my speed to go one against one.

“But I would rather show it on the pitch than talk about it!”

Ready for debut against Hearts

Okkels is pleased to have his short-term future sorted so early in the winter window, revealing he has watched Aberdeen’s last “three or four” matches, and even hoped he could have “played the first two of the year as well”.

He has declared himself ready for the visit of Hearts to Pittodrie on Sunday, and though he needed a some guidance on the pronunciation of the stadium’s name – he insists Dons’ and Red Army’s reputations precede them.

Okkels – who could line up alongside former Elfsborg team-mate, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, this weekend, said: “Aberdeen is always, at least in Denmark, known as a big, traditional club.

“I was blessed when I knew Aberdeen were interested in bringing me here.

“We dropped a bit and so in terms of results.

“At least performance, maybe, has been better than the results lately, but hopefully we can get back up there.

“It’s always fun to fight for fight for the European spots, and obviously the games against Celtic, Rangers.

“I’m looking forward to playing at Pittodrie.

“I heard it’s massive support from the fans – and it will be in the snow, in the rain, whatever.

“So yeah, really looking forward to that, and to hopefully show myself for them as well, so we can have some good months here in Aberdeen.”