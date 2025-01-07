Snow causes ‘severe’ tailbacks on A90 near Peterhead following crash

The A90 near Peterhead has reopened following a crash, though heavy snow has meant long tailbacks have continued.

Emergency services were called at around 10am today following reports of a crash near the Invernettie Roundabout in Peterhead.

The road closed in both directions between Boddam and Invernettie Roundabout, though it later reopened at around 11.30am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were not in attendance.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if there has been any injuries.

Long queues of traffic following A90 crash and icy roads

AA Traffic have reported queuing traffic and delays due to the road conditions following the weather.

They are reporting “severe delays” of 11 minutes on the A90 near Peterhead.

They said: “Just passable and queueing traffic due to snow and earlier crash on A90 both ways from The Rocksley Inn to A982 (Invernettie roundabout).

“Snow still affecting the road, but the earlier accident has gone.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information about the crash.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.