Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Support offered to school community after death of Alford Academy pupil

The school has also decided to postpone the prelim exams scheduled to take place this month.

By Ellie Milne
Alford Community Campus
The sad news was shared with Alford Academy pupils on Monday. Image: DC Thomson.

Support is being offered to the Alford Academy community following the death of a pupil.

The sad news was shared with those at the school as they returned to class for the new term on Monday.

In a letter sent to parents and carers, head teacher Angela Wotherspoon confirmed the pupil died on Thursday last week.

She wrote: “I am writing today to share some very sad news. We have been informed that a current Alford Academy pupil has died last Thursday, January 2.

“As I know you will appreciate, this is a very difficult time for his family, friends and the whole school community.

“We will be working closely with our partners to ensure we are able to offer appropriate support to everyone.

“If you have concerns or are seeking support please contact the school office on 019755 20430 or email alford.aca@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

“We will do our best to get back to you as quickly as we can.”

Prelims postponed at Alford Academy after death of pupil

The school has also made the decision to postpone the prelim exams which were scheduled to start this week.

They will now begin on Tuesday January 14 in light of the sad news.

The letter adds: “We have taken the decision to postpone this year’s prelims for S4-S6 pupils by one week.

“The new dates for study leave and prelim exams (S4-S6) are now from Tuesday, January 14 to Wednesday, January 29.

“Exams will take place on the same days of the week (plus one week) and the times and the rooms will remain the same.

“This was not an easy decision to make but, in light of this sad news and the adverse weather, we think postponing the exams is the right thing to do.”

