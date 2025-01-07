Car crashes through barriers onto Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car crashes through barriers onto Aberdeen beach

The driver was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

By Jamie Sinclair
Car crashed on Aberdeen beach
The car remains on Aberdeen beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A car has veered off the road and crashed through the barriers onto Aberdeen beach.

Emergency services were called to the Beach Esplanade area just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police, paramedics and coastguard teams attended the scene to help with the recovery mission.

In what is understood to be a medical incident, a white car came off the road and down the grass verge onto the pavement.

Police cordon at beach
The area has been cordoned off by police. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It then then crashed through the barriers and landed on the sand.

Driver checked by paramedics after crash at Aberdeen beach

The male driver was able to exit the car and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.

The vehicle remains on the beach and the broken barriers and nearby path have been cordoned off by officers.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Tuesday, January 7, we were called to a report of a road crash involving one car at Esplanade, Aberdeen.

Care behind police tape at Aberdeen beach
The car went through the fence and onto the beach below. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Officers are in attendance.

“The driver of the car is out of the vehicle and being checked by medical staff.”

A spokesperson for the HM Coastguard said: “Police informed us at about 5.40pm that a car had come off of a ramp onto the beach.

“Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team are assisting police with the recovery of the vehicle and keeping the area clear. The driver is now with the ambulance service.”

All emergency services had left the scene by 7pm.

