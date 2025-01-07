Car crashes through barriers onto Aberdeen beach

A car has veered off the road and crashed through the barriers onto Aberdeen beach.

Emergency services were called to the Beach Esplanade area just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police, paramedics and coastguard teams attended the scene to help with the recovery mission.

In what is understood to be a medical incident, a white car came off the road and down the grass verge onto the pavement.

It then then crashed through the barriers and landed on the sand.

Driver checked by paramedics after crash at Aberdeen beach

The male driver was able to exit the car and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.

The vehicle remains on the beach and the broken barriers and nearby path have been cordoned off by officers.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.25pm on Tuesday, January 7, we were called to a report of a road crash involving one car at Esplanade, Aberdeen.

“Officers are in attendance.

“The driver of the car is out of the vehicle and being checked by medical staff.”

A spokesperson for the HM Coastguard said: “Police informed us at about 5.40pm that a car had come off of a ramp onto the beach.

“Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team are assisting police with the recovery of the vehicle and keeping the area clear. The driver is now with the ambulance service.”

All emergency services had left the scene by 7pm.