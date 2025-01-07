Don Cowie looking for different Ross County dimensions in January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie looking for different Ross County dimensions in January transfer window

The Staggies boss feels new signings Nohan Kenneh and Kieran Phillips will bring attributes the Staggies squad previously lacked.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie says Ross County’s early January recruitment has underlined his intention to bring different dimensions to his squad.

Cowie has already made two additions since the transfer window opened at the start of the month, with Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips the latest arrival on Monday.

He followed midfielder Nohan Kenneh in arriving at Dingwall, with the Hibernian midfielder returning for a second loan stint with the Staggies.

Cowie feels both players have strengthened his squad in each respective position, by bringing qualities which County were previously lacking.

He said: “I was really keen to get Nohan back. He’s totally different to the other midfielders we have.

Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh. Image: SNS

“He has a real physical presence in that area, and he is chomping at the bit.

“He had no football at Hibs this season, so he was really keen to come. I think everyone can see the impact he has had in the last two games.

“It was two really difficult games away from home, where you’ve got to dig deep and put your body on the line – and he epitomised that.

“Kieran came in on Monday, with a different profile to the centre forwards we have got right now.

“He comes here on the back of a really good loan spell in America [with Sacramento Republic].

“Kieran is physical to look at, but his main strength is he wants to play on the last shoulder and get in behind teams.

“He was someone we looked at in the summer. We have known all about him, but he was in America so we just had to be patient.

Striker Kieran Phillips has joined Ross County from Huddersfield Town on a two-and-a-half year deal. Image: Ross County FC.

“With Alex Samuel getting a bad injury, we lose a body in the frontline. As soon as the window came it was about getting someone in, and Kieran was available.

“We are delighted he’s here now.”

Staggies looking to draw on array of different options

Cowie insists it is crucial to be able to call upon players with different attributes in order to adapt to particular opposition.

With that in mind, Cowie insists his recruitment focus is on assembling a squad which contains as wide an array of options as possible.

He added: “You want as many options as you can get, and we’re still working on having that.

“At the weekend Ronan Hale will have been disappointed not to start but for me, away to Kilmarnock with the physicality of their team and the surface, in my head that’s a Jordan White game all day long.

Jordan White in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“Ronan then came on and had a big effect in the lead up to the goal, and we need everyone to be chomping at the bit.

“We’ve had a real impact from our subs, especially in the Dundee game, and we need to keep that going. I keep stressing that to the group.

“Everyone is here for a reason, and I believe in every player. At any time, they need to be ready to come on the pitch and make an impact, and they’re really doing that right now.”

Amissah secured on new deal

Along with strengthening his squad, Cowie has also tied down goalkeeper Jordan Amissah down on a new deal until the end of the season.

Amissah was drafted in as cover, after first choice Ross Laidlaw was ruled out for several weeks with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old, previously with Sheffield United, has played in County’s last four matches, during which they have picked up 10 points to move up to ninth in the Premiership table.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah. Image: SNS

Cowie is pleased to strike a deal to retain Amissah – who was born in Germany and is of Ghanaian descent.

Cowie added: “He has grabbed his opportunity really well. It has coincided with the results we have had.

“I think he would be first to admit in the four games, the way the group has defended in front of him and the work that has gone into performances, he has not actually had too much to do.

“But he has really embraced it. We spoke about extending his deal and it has happened very quickly, which shows how eager he is to stay with us. I’m delighted to get that sorted so early.”

