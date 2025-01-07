Don Cowie looking for different Ross County dimensions in January transfer window

Don Cowie says Ross County’s early January recruitment has underlined his intention to bring different dimensions to his squad.

Cowie has already made two additions since the transfer window opened at the start of the month, with Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips the latest arrival on Monday.

He followed midfielder Nohan Kenneh in arriving at Dingwall, with the Hibernian midfielder returning for a second loan stint with the Staggies.

Cowie feels both players have strengthened his squad in each respective position, by bringing qualities which County were previously lacking.

He said: “I was really keen to get Nohan back. He’s totally different to the other midfielders we have.

“He has a real physical presence in that area, and he is chomping at the bit.

“He had no football at Hibs this season, so he was really keen to come. I think everyone can see the impact he has had in the last two games.

“It was two really difficult games away from home, where you’ve got to dig deep and put your body on the line – and he epitomised that.

“Kieran came in on Monday, with a different profile to the centre forwards we have got right now.

“He comes here on the back of a really good loan spell in America [with Sacramento Republic].

“Kieran is physical to look at, but his main strength is he wants to play on the last shoulder and get in behind teams.

“He was someone we looked at in the summer. We have known all about him, but he was in America so we just had to be patient.

“With Alex Samuel getting a bad injury, we lose a body in the frontline. As soon as the window came it was about getting someone in, and Kieran was available.

“We are delighted he’s here now.”

Staggies looking to draw on array of different options

Cowie insists it is crucial to be able to call upon players with different attributes in order to adapt to particular opposition.

With that in mind, Cowie insists his recruitment focus is on assembling a squad which contains as wide an array of options as possible.

He added: “You want as many options as you can get, and we’re still working on having that.

“At the weekend Ronan Hale will have been disappointed not to start but for me, away to Kilmarnock with the physicality of their team and the surface, in my head that’s a Jordan White game all day long.

“Ronan then came on and had a big effect in the lead up to the goal, and we need everyone to be chomping at the bit.

“We’ve had a real impact from our subs, especially in the Dundee game, and we need to keep that going. I keep stressing that to the group.

“Everyone is here for a reason, and I believe in every player. At any time, they need to be ready to come on the pitch and make an impact, and they’re really doing that right now.”

Amissah secured on new deal

Along with strengthening his squad, Cowie has also tied down goalkeeper Jordan Amissah down on a new deal until the end of the season.

Amissah was drafted in as cover, after first choice Ross Laidlaw was ruled out for several weeks with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old, previously with Sheffield United, has played in County’s last four matches, during which they have picked up 10 points to move up to ninth in the Premiership table.

Cowie is pleased to strike a deal to retain Amissah – who was born in Germany and is of Ghanaian descent.

Cowie added: “He has grabbed his opportunity really well. It has coincided with the results we have had.

“I think he would be first to admit in the four games, the way the group has defended in front of him and the work that has gone into performances, he has not actually had too much to do.

“But he has really embraced it. We spoke about extending his deal and it has happened very quickly, which shows how eager he is to stay with us. I’m delighted to get that sorted so early.”